JAB Acquires Mondelez’s Stake in JDE Peet’s and Distributes Shares to Outside Investors to Significantly Increase Free Float

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAB today announced that it agreed to acquire Mondelez’s (Nasdaq: MDLZ) 86 million shares in JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP) for €25.10 per share. Additionally, JAB has distributed shares of JDE Peet’s to more than 70 limited partners of JAB Consumer Partners (JCP), significantly increasing the free float of JDE Peet’s. This is the final distribution of JDE Peet’s shares to JCP investors.

In aggregate, JAB distributed 43 million shares, representing 9% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of JDE Peet’s, increasing the free float to 32%. Following the aforementioned transactions, JAB’s stake in JDE Peet’s will have increased to 68%.

“ These transactions represent a major milestone for JDE Peet’s, which is now a more widely held blue chip company,” said Joachim Creus, JAB Managing Partner, Vice Chairman, and CEO. “ JAB has strong conviction in the resilience of the global coffee sector and the long-term value creation prospects of JDE Peet’s. We are fully committed to remaining an anchor shareholder of the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company.”

About JAB

