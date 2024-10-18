Concord Buys Catalog of Latin Superstar Daddy Yankee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world’s leading independent music company Concord announced today that it has concluded the purchase of key elements of the music publishing and master recording catalog of Latin legend Daddy Yankee, including chart-topping hits such as “Gasolina,” “Con Calma,” and “Despacito.” The agreement, which encompasses Daddy Yankee’s work from 2002 through 2019, also includes certain name, image, and likeness rights. The catalog will be managed out of Concord’s Miami office and bolsters Concord’s already impressive catalog of more than 1.3 million songs, composed works, plays, musicals, and active recordings.

“Since he burst onto the scene, Daddy Yankee has been at the forefront of not only reggaeton, but pop music generally,” said Concord CEO Bob Valentine. Adding, “We were incredibly excited by this opportunity to work alongside Daddy Yankee to continue building on his remarkable legacy and significance. His real and lasting cultural impact is clear, and Concord is thrilled to be a part of his story.”

Born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, Daddy Yankee began independently releasing albums in 2000 with El Cartel followed by El Cartel, Vol. 2 in 2001. However, it was the release of his 2002 album El Cangri.com, which included the hit single “Latigazo,” that propelled his recognition beyond his home in Puerto Rico. In 2004, Daddy Yankee released his breakthrough album Barrio Fino, which debuted at #1 on the Top Latin Albums Chart and featured the smash hit “Gasolina.” The first reggaeton album to reach the number one spot, Barrio Fino dominated the top of the chart for nearly one year and became the top-selling Latin music album of the decade between 2000-2009.

In 2017, Daddy Yankee achieved international acclaim with his superb collaboration with Luis Fonsi on the hit track “Despacito” and later on the track’s remix featuring Justin Bieber. The multi-platinum single topped charts around the world and tied a record for the longest consecutive number one in history on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. Daddy Yankee followed the success of “Despacito” with the multi-platinum hit “Dura,” released in 2018, and “Con Calma” in 2019.

Concord, which owns the historic Latin label Fania Records as well as classic Mexican record label Musart Records, has long been a player in the Latin label and music publishing space. This year, Concord artists and songwriters were nominated for a slew of Latin GRAMMYs, including Daymé Arocena’s nomination for Song of the Year for “A Fuego Lento,” writers Julian Bernal and Sammy Soso’s nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album for Orquídeas (performed by Kali Uchis), and Camilo Lara’s nomination for Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album for Se Agradece (performed by Los Ángeles Azules).

Concord plans to continue to sign and work with talented artists and songwriters out of its Miami office and will also continue to acquire important content in the Latin music space.

