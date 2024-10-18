AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (Cayman Islands) and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland, Designated Activity Company (Ireland). Concurrently, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (Cayman Islands) (GLRE) [NASDAQ: GLRE], the ultimate holding company.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect GLRE’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The positive outlooks reflect AM Best’s view of GLRE’s operating performance, which has steadily improved in recent years. Though the group has experienced volatile investment returns and underwriting losses since inception, recent underwriting years have trended positively, and investment performance has become more stable. The group achieved a full year of underwriting profitability for the first time in 2023. The group’s return metrics also continue to trend positively, with five consecutive years of improving returns on equity and revenue. Investment returns since 2019 also have been accretive to results.

AM Best views GLRE’s business profile as neutral. The company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2004 and is one of the longest-tenured total return reinsurers. Through its operating subsidiaries, GLRE provides property/casualty reinsurance on a global scale. GLRE has taken steps to diversify its platforms, including through significant investments in its innovation-related operations, including the 2022 launch of the Greenlight Re Innovations Syndicate 3456 at Lloyd’s. Additionally, GLRE’s ERM is deemed appropriate for the company’s business complexity and overall risk profile.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.