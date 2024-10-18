Experian Champions Financial Freedom in the Hispanic Community with Debt Relief Initiative

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To bring attention to the need to increase financial literacy and empowerment among Hispanics, Experian is relieving $10 million in consumer debt to help Hispanics nationwide on the road to financial freedom. Additionally, Experian is partnering with NBCUniversal Telemundo at the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards to further promote the debt relief initiative and empower the Hispanic community. This partnership includes a collaboration with multi-platinum, award-winning singer and songwriter, Prince Royce.

During the awards, Latin superstar Prince Royce will spotlight the initiative and discuss the importance of creative and financial freedom for the Latino community. Plus, Prince Royce is nominated for three 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards including Tropical Artist of the Year, Tropical Song of the Year, and Tropical Album of the Year.

As part of Experian’s mission to bring Financial Power to All™, Experian is helping more than 5,000 Hispanics across the country by relieving a debt and providing Experian resources to empower and help them achieve financial health.

Recipients of the debt relief initiative will also receive a free premium Experian membership for one year, which provides access to their Experian credit report in both English and Spanishi, their FICO® Scoreii, bilingual educational content, and other financial resources that could save members time and money, including:

Experian Boost® iii : This is a feature that allows people to contribute positive payment history for eligible bills such as rent and utilities directly to their Experian credit file, which can potentially increase their FICO® Score iv .

This is a feature that allows people to contribute positive payment history for eligible bills such as rent and utilities directly to their Experian credit file, which can potentially increase their FICO® Score . Experian Go: For those with limited or no credit history, this program allows people to enter the credit system by directly creating an Experian credit report and populating it with payment history.

For those with limited or no credit history, this program allows people to enter the credit system by directly creating an Experian credit report and populating it with payment history. Insurance Marketplace: Consumers can comparison shop for auto, home, and renter’s insurance to potentially find better rates. Switching policies with Experian could save consumers more than $1,100 v on an auto and home insurance policy bundle, or more than $800 vi on an automotive insurance policy alone.

Consumers can comparison shop for auto, home, and renter’s insurance to potentially find better rates. Switching policies with Experian could save consumers more than $1,100 on an auto and home insurance policy bundle, or more than $800 on an automotive insurance policy alone. Subscription Cancellationvii: Experian can take the pain out of canceling unwanted subscriptions by handling the process for consumers, potentially putting money back in their pocket.

“ We’re thrilled to team up with Prince Royce to champion financial literacy and be a part of a relevant event that celebrates talented Hispanic artists,” said Dacy Yee, Chief Marketing Officer for Experian Consumer Services. “ Our top priority is empowering all communities with impactful support and valuable financial information to help them achieve financial freedom. We hope that this initiative shows that there are resources available to help everyone take control of their financial futures with Experian as their financial co-pilot.”

For more information about the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards, visit Telemundo.com/PremiosBillboard. Follow the coverage on social media and join the excitement of the biggest night in Latin music and Experian’s initiatives with #financialpoweratodos and #Billboards2024:

Experian:

Billboard Latin Music Awards:

Access Experian’s resources in Spanish

For tips on how to manage debt, read our blog post here.

Experian offers a credit e-book and consumers can access a full suite of articles at the Ask Experian blog here.

For more information about the debt relief program and to enroll in a free Experian membership, go to www.experian.com/gratis.

Experian delivers Financial Power to All™ by helping consumers achieve their financial goals through establishing and building good credit, providing access to personalized financial products, aiding in taking control of bills and debt, protecting them from identity theft and fraud, and saving them time and money at every stage of their financial journey.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 22,500 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

i Only Experian credit reports are available in Spanish. All other services associated with an Experian membership are available in English only. English fluency is required for full access to Experian’s products.

ii Credit score calculated based on FICO Score 8 model. Your lender or insurer may use a different FICO® Score than FICO® Score 8, or another type of credit score altogether. Learn more.

iii Results will vary. Not all payments are boost-eligible. Some users may not receive an improved score or approval odds. Not all lenders use Experian credit files, and not all lenders use scores impacted by Experian Boost®. Learn more.

iv Credit score calculated based on FICO Score 8 model. Your lender or insurer may use a different FICO® Score than FICO® Score 8, or another type of credit score altogether. Learn more.

v Results will vary and some may not see savings. Average savings of $1,137 per year for customers who switched multiple policies and saved with Experian from Jan. 1, 2022 to Mar. 31, 2024. Savings based on customers’ self-reported prior premium.

vi Results will vary and some may not see savings. Average savings of $828 per year for customers who switched and saved with Experian from Jan. 1, 2022 to Mar. 31, 2024. Savings based on customers’ self-reported prior premium. Experian offers insurance from a network of top-rated insurance companies through its licensed subsidiary, Gabi Personal Insurance Agency, Inc.

vii Results will vary. Not all subscriptions are eligible for cancellation, savings are not guaranteed, and some may not see any savings. Available with eligible paid memberships and requires connecting payment account(s) to Experian account.