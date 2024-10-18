Netsmart and McBee Unveil AI Advancements and Value-Based Technology for Post-Acute Care Providers at NAHC 2024

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart and McBee will reveal the latest innovations of the CareFabric® platform at the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC) Conference and Expo, taking place from Oct. 20-22 in Tampa, Florida. Key highlights include a new augmented intelligence (AI) solution partnership with Apricot, alongside myUnity® NX, the electronic health record (EHR) for post-acute care settings, both of which aim to enhance care delivery for home care and hospice agencies.

The Netsmart and Apricot partnership will support operational efficiency through an innovative tool that streamlines OASIS and routine visit documentation using generative AI technology. This collaboration aligns with the Netsmart meaningful AI strategy, enhancing its commitment to providing advanced technology solutions that target operational efficiency and aim to assist providers in their efforts to improve clinical outcomes. By embedding the Apricot solution within the CareFabric platform, Netsmart clients will benefit from significantly reduced documentation time—by over 75%—allowing clinicians to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks.1

“This partnership will not only streamline workflows for home health providers but also empower organizations to enhance clinical capacity, support value-based care initiatives, and ultimately target job satisfaction among clinicians,” said Apricot Founder & CEO Trent Smith. “Together, Netsmart and Apricot will support clinicians’ efforts to elevate the standard of care in the post-acute care industry.”

Attendees can learn more about the Apricot collaboration and impact of AI-driven solutions for post-acute care providers by visiting the AI Data Lab in the Netsmart and McBee booth 401. The use of AI and automation aims to minimize repetitive tasks, enabling clinical, financial and operational staff to focus on higher-value contributions and improve their workplace environment.

In addition to the AI and automation innovations, NAHC attendees can explore more than 60 solutions and services of the Netsmart CareFabric platform. New solutions include SimpleConnect™ for Hospice HIS compliance, SimpleConnect™ for Home Health OASIS and PDGM compliance, AlphaCollector™ collections automation management, Bells, a clinical documentation and ambient listening solution2, as well as the next generation of myUnity.

The NX version of myUnity, an ONC-certified platform, integrates care settings into a single patient record while incorporating essential features to support value-based payment models. This solution provides robust capabilities, including analytics, interoperability, population health management and electronic referral management. Core principles of the myUnity NX platform emphasize advanced technology, a focus on user experience and clinician-centered workflows, helping critical knowledge to be readily available at the point of care.

“To succeed in value-based care, post-acute care providers must invest in a technology platform today to establish a robust foundation for the future,” said David Strocchia, SVP of Provider Solutions at Netsmart. “Collaboration between providers and healthcare IT partners is crucial for expanding service lines, targeting outcomes and reducing costs. We look forward to discussing these key topics with NAHC attendees and working with our clients and partners to embrace emerging models of care.”

While selecting education sessions, attendees are encouraged to attend presentations from Netsmart and McBee industry leaders, clients and partners:

Sunday, Oct. 20 at 2:50 p.m. – Expanding Your Horizons: Navigating New Service Lines in Homecare and Hospice with McBee leaders Jeff Aaronson, VP of Advisory Consulting and Donna Kitchens, Sr. Director of Revenue Cycle Management.

– Expanding Your Horizons: Navigating New Service Lines in Homecare and Hospice with McBee leaders Jeff Aaronson, VP of Advisory Consulting and Donna Kitchens, Sr. Director of Revenue Cycle Management. Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4:00 p.m. – Medicare Advantage Success Takes a Village: How to Activate Yours Around Financial Goals with Devin Woodley, VP of Managed Care Contracting and B2B Sales, VNS Health and Erica Gregory, SVP and GM, Revenue Cycle Management, Netsmart.

– Medicare Advantage Success Takes a Village: How to Activate Yours Around Financial Goals with Devin Woodley, VP of Managed Care Contracting and B2B Sales, VNS Health and Erica Gregory, SVP and GM, Revenue Cycle Management, Netsmart. Monday, Oct. 21 at 3:15 p.m. – M&A: Preparation and the Building Blocks of Value Creation with Kris Novak, VP of Mergers and Acquisitions, The Braff Group, joined by Maria Warren, VP of Post-Acute Strategy, Netsmart and Keith Dapprich, Director of Clinical Consulting Services, McBee.

Home care and hospice agencies attending the NAHC Conference and Expo are invited to visit booth 401, where industry experts will be available to discuss strategies for streamlining operations, enhancing clinical quality and optimizing reimbursement.

About Apricot

Apricot Technologies, Inc., based in Oklahoma City, is transforming home healthcare through innovative artificial intelligence solutions that enhance nursing efficiency and improve patient outcomes. We empower clinicians with cutting-edge AI technology to enhance capacity, simplify processes, and tackle industry challenges like staffing shortages, regulatory compliance, and cost management. Committed to improving the lives of home health nurses everywhere through excellence and innovation, Apricot makes healthcare more compassionate, responsive, and accessible.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

1 Based on leading EMR time targets for clinicians to complete SOC documentation: 120 minutes without Apricot, versus 15-30 minutes with Apricot.

2 Anticipated Fall 2024.