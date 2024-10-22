Busuu Launches New AI Conversation Practice Feature

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Busuu, a Chegg service and language learning provider with over 120 million registered users1, today unveiled the Busuu Conversations feature to empower language learners to speak confidently and naturally in their journey to achieve speech proficiency. Through artificial intelligence-simulated exchanges, Busuu users can practice two-way dialogues that mimic everyday scenarios and receive real-time feedback from AI on their performance.

Busuu Conversations provides language learners the opportunity to overcome some of their struggles with practicing their speech including fear of making mistakes, not having another person to practice with, and difficulty constructing sentences on the spot. The Conversations feature provides 24/7 help with AI, prompts to aid with sentence composition, and a safe space for making mistakes with personalized feedback. Users can also choose from realistic scenarios such as participating in work meetings, introducing themselves, and ordering at a café, all aimed to help language learners practice speaking confidently and making valuable connections in another language.

“Lacking confidence when speaking another language is the most cited barrier for our learners when preparing for real life conversations. This drove our development of product features that support practicing speaking,” said Gino Micacchi, Vice President of Product at Busuu. “Our newest Conversations feature takes language learning a step further by using AI to simulate a real-life dialogue and give feedback to help users learn interactively.”

Busuu Conversations is available for anyone learning English and Spanish, across all Busuu's 16 interface languages.2 Language learners can now build their speaking confidence with access to two powerful tools: Busuu’s latest AI-powered feature, Conversations, and ‘speaking practice,’ immersive lessons featuring videos of native speakers and personalized feedback, announced earlier this year.

Busuu courses are designed by language experts and cover all four areas needed to learn a language - listening, reading, writing, and speaking. Busuu Conversations is built into Busuu’s Complete English and Spanish Courses, which means users get a scaffolded learning experience, learning grammar, words, and phrases before they reach speaking exercises. Busuu’s platform is aimed to empower learners to confidently command the language in the real world.

Language learners can try Conversations and speaking practice now by downloading Busuu on Apple’s App Store.

For more information about Busuu's latest advancements, please visit www.busuu.com.

About Busuu

Busuu is a powerful language-learning platform that builds real-world communication confidence by combining immersive lessons with content featuring real people and fluent speakers, supported by a global online community. Its B2B version further enhances the experience with Live Lessons delivered in 1:1 or small online group settings. With offices in London and Madrid, Busuu has multilingual staff from around the world working together to empower people through languages. In January 2022, Busuu was acquired by Chegg.

About Chegg

Chegg provides individualized learning support to students as they pursue their educational journeys. Available on demand 24/7 and powered by over a decade of learning insights, the Chegg platform offers students AI-powered academic support thoughtfully designed for education coupled with access to a vast network of subject matter experts who ensure quality. No matter the goal, level, or style, Chegg helps millions of students around the world learn with confidence by helping them build essential academic, life, and job skills to achieve success. Chegg is a publicly held company and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.