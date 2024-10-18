Best’s Special Report: Rating Downgrades, Upgrades in US Property/Casualty Insurance Segment Decline in First-Half 2024

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Despite persisting issues impacting U.S. property/casualty insurance companies, such as increased catastrophe and secondary peril events, inflation and rising reinsurance costs, some moderation in the first half of 2024 led to fewer Credit Rating (rating) downgrades compared with the same prior-year period, according to a new AM Best special report.

The Best’s Special Report, titled, “P/C Rating Upgrades and Downgrades Both Declined in the First Half of 2024,” notes that Issuer Credit Rating upgrades also dropped compared with the first half of 2023, to 16 from 22, attributable predominantly to rating unit changes as companies were integrated into higher-rated rating units. Rating downgrades in first-half 2024 fell to 20 compared with 32 in the same previous-year period. The downgrades were down largely due to fewer severe weather events impacting property results and improved private passenger auto results during the first half of 2024.

“Despite fewer rating downgrades, personal lines insurers are still challenged by maintaining rate adequacy and somewhat by restrictive regulatory environments contributing to ongoing deteriorating results,” said Helen Andersen, industry analyst, AM Best. “However, commercial lines’ underwriting performance and reserve development have been consistently strong, with positive pricing momentum and underwriting discipline positioning the segment to navigate headwinds.”

Other highlights from the report include:

Affirmations were the most common rating action taken and increased modestly to 79% of all P/C rating actions in the first half of 2024 compared to the same time period last year.

AM Best assigned 15 initial ratings in the first half of 2024, accounting for 4.5% of rating actions, up slightly from 12 initial ratings in the first half of 2023. All 15 initial ratings were in the commercial lines segment.

The percentage of stable rating outlooks fell in first-half 2024 from year-end 2023, while the percentages of negative and positive outlooks rose. Negative outlooks were up substantially, to 12% from 8% of all P/C rating outlooks. The number of ratings placed under review decreased by one.

