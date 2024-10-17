Palomar Health and Palomar Health Medical Group Partner With IKS Health to Leverage Cutting-Edge Healthcare Technology and Services to Drive a Holistic Transformation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palomar Health, a leading healthcare system providing services in North San Diego County, CA, and IKS Health, a provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions and related services including a care enablement platform supporting large health systems and physician enterprises across the U.S., Canada and Australia have entered into a multi-year partnership. The partnership, which carries into the next decade, is designed to leverage advanced technology, powered by Gen AI, and related services aimed at enabling Palomar Health Medical Group to build a strong foundation for the future of ambulatory healthcare services across the greater San Diego area.

By leveraging the full portfolio of IKS’s Care Enablement Platform, Palomar Health will streamline care delivery by reducing existing administrative burden, improving patient access and the overall patient experience, boosting efficiency, and improving overall financial performance. The platform will also enable Palomar Health to more prospectively manage their patient population that carries a risk component to their payer arrangement.

“Partnering with IKS Health unlocks immediate financial benefits that enable us to invest in technology-enabled solutions and related services which will provide much needed enhancements to the overall outpatient experience, enhancing our position as one of the world’s best health systems,” said Diane Hansen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Palomar Health.

“We are thrilled to support Palomar Health by taking on the administrative, clinical, and operational burdens through the use of our full technology and services portfolio, freeing their physicians to focus fully on delivering patient-centered care and enhancing the patient experience. Using the full platform multiplies the benefits that are realized as compared to when our solutions are used on their own,” said Sachin Gupta, President and Chief Executive Officer of IKS Health.

About Palomar Health

Established in 1948, the award-winning team at Palomar Health provides the most comprehensive healthcare in North San Diego County through its two medical centers and more than 900 affiliated medical providers serving more than half a million people. Palomar Health is San Diego County’s only member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is nationally recognized as operating one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals; a Best 100 Hospital for joint replacement and orthopedic surgery; a Best Hospital care, for stroke care, heart care and bariatric surgery; a Diabetes and Stroke Center of Excellence; and a Blue Distinction Center for spine surgery, cardiac care and maternity.

Through its network of providers, Palomar Health offers medical services in virtually all fields of medicine, including primary care, cardiovascular care, emergency services, trauma, cancer, orthopedics, women’s health, behavioral health, rehabilitation, robotic surgery and bariatric surgery at offices strategically located throughout the North San Diego County region. For more information, please visit PalomarHealth.org.

About IKS Health

IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare—spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens—so that clinicians can focus on their core tasks of medical care delivery. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS’s technology-enabled solutions and global workforce supports large health systems, medical groups and risk bearing entities across the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares, and has filed a draft red herring prospectus (“DRHP”) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). The DRHP is available on the website of SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited, at https://www.icicisecurities.com, https://www.jmfl.com/, www.jpmipl.com, www.jefferies.com and www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/asia/india/index.html respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at www.nseindia.com and www.bseindia.com, respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see “Risk Factors” of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.