Igloo and Minecraft Build Two Exclusive Cooler and Drinkware Collection Drops for IRL Adventures

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Igloo, the world’s leading cooler brand, is launching its first product collaboration with Minecraft, the bestselling video game of all time. This highly fun and creative partnership kicks off today with the release of the limited-edition Minecraft Mystery Box Little Playmate cooler — a blind box collection with only 150 units available. And on October 21, Igloo will drop a nine-piece cooler and drinkware collection featuring beloved Minecraft characters. All Minecraft x Igloo products will be available to U.S. consumers exclusively at igloocoolers.com/minecraft.

“As like-minded brands, Igloo and Minecraft share a commitment to infusing creativity, innovation and fun into everything we do. And the authenticity behind our new Minecraft collection designs is truly special; our in-house designer, Peri Olitsky, is a dedicated, yearslong Minecrafter, which ensured that every product captures the game’s essence in a way that fans will love. We’re thrilled to bring Minecraft’s vibrant world to life on these coolers crafted for real-world adventures — and the element of surprise for anyone who purchases the Mystery Box is especially exciting," said Jeff Diamond, Head of Mobile Cooling Products at Igloo.

A Fun Surprise: Limited-Edition Blind Box

Going live today, the Minecraft Mystery Box Little Playmate is designed to surprise and delight fans and marks the first time Igloo has ever released a blind box product. Available in a limited run of only 150 units, the Minecraft Mystery Box offers three unique Little Playmate (a 7-quart cooler) designs — TNT with a red base, Diamond with blue and Mobs with green.

Each Minecraft Mystery Box — packaged in a custom-designed Minecraft-themed box — contains one of the three Little Playmates inside, so consumers won’t know which cooler design they’ve received until they unbox their surprise in real life. This exclusive collectible retails for $74.99 each, while supplies last, only on igloocoolers.com/minecraft.

A 9-Piece Collection Featuring Fan-Favorite Minecraft Mobs

On October 21, Igloo is releasing a broader cooler and drinkware collection featuring iconic characters from Minecraft on igloocoolers.com/minecraft. The nine-product lineup includes personal-sized Little Playmate coolers, stainless steel drinkware and softside cooler bags — each one available in three of Minecraft’s most famous in-game Mob characters: Pig, Creeper and Enderman:

Little Playmate 7-quart cooler: $44.99 each

Square Lunch Cooler Bag: $29.99 each

16 Oz Can: $19.99 each

A Brand Collaboration Focused on Fun and Creativity

As Minecraft expands its cultural footprint and engages a broader, multi-generational audience — especially young adults and family creators — Igloo is proud to join forces with the game to further build on its culture and gaming consumer product categories. With both brands sharing a passion for creativity and play, this collaboration celebrates the fun, imaginative spirit that connects Minecraft players and Igloo fans alike.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.