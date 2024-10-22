Black & Veatch Selected as Owner’s Engineer for Combined Cycle Power Plant in East Malaysia

SARAWAK, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black & Veatch, a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, has been chosen as the owner’s engineer for PETROS Power Sdn Bhd’s (PETROS Power) Miri Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (Miri CCGT) Power Plant in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The Miri CCGT Power Plant will be a lower-emission alternative to coal-fired power plants. The Miri CCGT Power Plant is expected to have a capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) and is intended to supply power to the Sarawak State Grid.

“ Black & Veatch's knowledge of international and country-specific engineering codes and standards, and contract structures helps to systematically mitigate project cost and schedule risks to ensure project execution certainty,” said Narsingh Chaudhary, president, Asia Pacific and India, Black & Veatch. “ By bridging the gap between different engineering standards, Black & Veatch offers progressive clients, like PETROS Power, assurance that the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contractor delivers on project commitments cost effectively.”

Black & Veatch will provide technical expertise, knowledge and technology transfer, and support for engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract management and administration.

Black & Veatch has extensive experience in designing and constructing combined cycle power plants for diverse settings, including new sites, expansions to existing steam electric generating stations, and conversions of existing simple cycle peaking combustion turbines to combined cycle operation.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on www.bv.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter) and Instagram.