Evidation Partners with 1upHealth to Integrate Diverse Sources of Permissioned Real-World Health Data for Research

SAN MATEO, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evidation, the company creating new ways to measure and improve health in everyday life, and 1upHealth, the leading FHIR® platform provider for claims and clinical data interoperability, are announcing a long-term partnership to advance patient-centered, real-world health research. This partnership will enable consented data sharing and linkage of diverse sources of permissioned real-world data, including health record data and data collected and consented directly from individuals such as digital measures from wearables, validated surveys, symptom diaries, and more.

“To date, consented, secure, and linked health record data and everyday health data have not been easily accessible to researchers. This collaboration creates an opportunity for patient-mediated data sharing that combines diverse types of real-world data for researchers to deeply characterize and better understand the health of individuals,” said Leslie OIey Wilberforce, President of Evidation. “Importantly, both Evidation and 1upHealth deeply value transparency and prioritizing patient control of their health data.”

Evidation will integrate 1up Patient Connect into its enterprise offering to allow individuals to permission their health record data for Evidation research. This health record data will then be combined with Evidation’s consented, longitudinal data from everyday life to create a better understanding of the health journeys of specific populations. The 1up FHIR Platform will ensure health record data is appropriately structured and usable for researchers.

"We're proud to partner with Evidation to create new ways to advance health research together," said Nolan Kelly, 1upHealth Chief Customer Officer. "We want to live in a world where an individual can access and share their own health data for critical health research. Evidation is leading the charge here."

Evidation powers health research and engagement programs for some of the world’s leading healthcare organizations. Evidation makes it possible to harness real-world data — including wearables and survey data — to deeply understand health experiences rapidly and longitudinally, in large populations. Refined over a decade, Evidation’s health research solutions help capture health data from outside the clinic and reward participants for taking healthy actions.

1up Patient Connect empowers individuals to access and share their historical health records directly from EHRs and claims systems using FHIR APIs. Trusted by leading payers, providers, and digital health companies, it facilitates digital authorization, unlocks access to a vast directory of endpoints, and eliminates manual data entry with seamless health data integration.

About Evidation

Evidation creates new ways to measure and improve health in everyday life—making proactive, personalized, and truly human-centered healthcare possible. By connecting directly with millions of individuals, Evidation harnesses real-world data to deeply understand health experiences, rapidly and at scale. Evidation’s privacy-centric digital health measurement and engagement platform uses data science and machine learning to translate these everyday insights into high-impact health guidance, treatments, and tools. Founded in 2012, Evidation is headquartered in California with employees working around the globe. Learn more at www.evidation.com.

About 1upHealth

1upHealth provides the healthcare industry’s most sophisticated FHIR-enabled health data platform for clinical data integration and API-enabled data connectivity. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to meet evolving regulatory requirements and optimize claims & clinical data-driven initiatives. With the push towards digital quality measures, population health analytics, value-based contracts, and better healthcare experiences, the 1upHealth managed platform helps our customers meet the growing demands for data access and connectivity. For more information visit www.1up.health.