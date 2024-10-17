Upfront Joins athenahealth Marketplace to Unlock More Operational Value and Revenue for Healthcare Enterprises

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upfront Healthcare, the technology company behind the leading patient engagement platform, today announced an agreement with athenahealth Inc. through the company’s Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace, Upfront’s integration leverages patient data to streamline outreach and enhance operational efficiency across the care continuum — culminating in smarter, more connected healthcare experiences that improve patient outcomes.

Healthcare enterprises are facing numerous data interoperability challenges. A recent report from KLAS Arch Collaborative found that “ external integration … was the worst part of EHR user experiences.” According to clinicians, the leading issues included fragmented point solutions, conflated access to patient information from external organizations, and duplicate or unfiltered data, representing a significant challenge to coordinating care.

Additionally, urgent care groups often rely on general phone calls or emails to follow up with patients after their visit. These workflows can burden staff and frustrate or confuse patients as they navigate the next step in their care.

The launch of Upfront’s integration includes its Smart Follow Up solution, with plans underway to integrate additional solutions like billing and patient satisfaction surveys. Smart Follow Up is designed to transform the patient experience and help providers gain 360-degree patient engagement insights to activate patients to schedule return visits. By delivering automated personalized outreach, more provider organizations can build a continuous flow of patients, improving operational and clinical efficiency and profitability. Upfront’s data-driven insights enable health enterprises to do the following:

Grow reimbursement opportunities: Over 70+ ICD-10 codes programmed and ready to deploy.

Over 70+ ICD-10 codes programmed and ready to deploy. Send tailored health check messages: Send and resurface discharge instructions and clinical status check questionnaires to assess symptoms related to their diagnosis.

Send and resurface discharge instructions and clinical status check questionnaires to assess symptoms related to their diagnosis. Integrate online scheduling: Booking module can be seamlessly connected to an existing athenahealth EMR or as a standalone platform.

Booking module can be seamlessly connected to an existing athenahealth EMR or as a standalone platform. Personalized content: Use a proprietary consumer science model to speak to each patient’s unique motivators and care barriers.

Use a proprietary consumer science model to speak to each patient’s unique motivators and care barriers. Generate advanced service-line push: Track service-line page interactions such as link clicks, exploration, and follow-up lead reporting for staff.

“ As we look at today’s digital health market, patient engagement-focused integrations are more important than ever,” said Ryan Royal, Upfront Chief Technology Officer. “ Upfront’s partnership with the athenahealth Marketplace reflects the direction of our technology’s patient-centric strategy while offering our enterprise partners another step toward true interoperability, unlocking critical data insights so they can guide more patients to their front door.”

Boston-based athenahealth is a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide. Its electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement tools allow anytime, anywhere access to drive better financial outcomes for practices and enable providers to deliver better quality care. athenahealth's vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Upfront Healthcare joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals working to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth products and allow customers to create more personalized experiences to support their organization's specific needs. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 400 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are seamlessly integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s network-enabled platform. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program.

About Upfront Healthcare

Upfront Healthcare is reimagining healthcare experiences through its leading patient engagement technology. Founded by Carrie Kozlowski and Ben Albert in 2016, the company is behind the industry’s first consumer science model designed to activate patients by delivering hyper-personalized digital outreach that speaks directly to each patient’s unique behaviors, motivators, and health status. From lifesaving preventative screenings through surgery journeys, Upfront empowers healthcare enterprises to break through access barriers and achieve optimal operational, financial, and clinical outcomes. Learn how Upfront is guiding every patient to the care they need: upfronthealthcare.com.