GoodShip Launches Premier TMS Partnership with Princeton TMX

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodShip, the all-in-one platform for freight orchestration and procurement, today announced a new partnership with Princeton TMX, a leading multi-modal transportation management system (TMS) provider. The integration unlocks seamless data-flows between GoodShip’s industry-leading suite of analytics, carrier management and AI-powered procurement capabilities and Princeton TMX’s best-in-class freight execution platform.

“We are excited to kick off our premier TMS partnership program and could not have found a better initial partner than the team at Princeton TMX,” said GoodShip Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Soskin. “With this integration, Princeton TMX customers will enjoy a frictionless GoodShip experience from day one. Implementation takes just hours, meaning shippers can leverage our cost and performance insights and recommendations immediately.”

GoodShip’s freight orchestration platform unifies all the data streams, communication channels, and daily tools procurement and operations teams need to optimize their transportation network. Princeton TMX enables shippers to maximize the efficiency of both their carrier networks and private fleets with powerful planning, optimization, and reporting capabilities.

“We are always looking for opportunities to provide our customers with competitive advantages, and as the pioneer of freight orchestration, GoodShip certainly fits the bill,” said Princeton TMX CEO Mark McEntire. “This deep integration provides our customers with direct access to powerful procurement and analytics capabilities, and we are thrilled to count GoodShip as a long-term partner.”

The integration is available now and GoodShip is extending a free 30-day trial to all Princeton TMX customers.

About GoodShip

GoodShip supercharges any shipper TMS with a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize spend and service outcomes. A robust recommendation engine surfaces critical performance insights, and users can take corrective action directly within GoodShip. In-app messaging and tagging transfers vital conversations out of email and creates a centralized inbox grounded in data, while the platform’s purpose-built procurement workflow and AI-powered award optimizer dramatically boosts bid execution efficiency and fosters more durable carrier contracts. Streamline your transportation procurement, from insight to action, only with GoodShip. Learn more at goodship.io.

About Princeton TMX

Princeton TMX is a leading multi-modal transportation management system (TMS) provider. The company’s cloud-based system automates and optimizes transportation planning and execution, streamlining the supply chain, reducing freight costs, and improving overall performance. Backed by a team of logistics experts, Princeton TMX helps automate complex transactions by simplifying the entire transportation planning and execution process—providing better rates, better lanes and lower risk.