Sev1Tech Awarded $188M Contract by U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command

WOODBRIDGE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sev1Tech, a leader in information technology, engineering, program management, C5ISR and cybersecurity support services, has been selected by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) to provide expanded support for the meshONE-Terrestrial network. meshONE-T is a scalable, resilient, secure Wide Area Network that supports the high-speed exchange of large volumes of mission critical data.

Sev1Tech developed the prototype for meshONE-T, which supports critical USSF missions and the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative. The high-bandwidth communications and edge connectivity offered through meshONE-T provides customers with data sharing capabilities required to enable their mission success.

To date, meshONE-T has been deployed to over 20 USSF and U.S. Air Force (USAF) sites averaging 1 site deployment a month and an expanded capability to deploy 2 sites a month in the follow on.

“Over the past three years, we’ve had the opportunity to support the U.S. Space Force’s meshONE-T prototype and initial deployment. meshONE-T has enabled warfighters to seamlessly exchange critical data across services and domains, directly impacting mission success,” said Bob Lohfeld, CEO at Sev1Tech. “The expansion of these services will enable greater access to its transformational impact.”

The new agreement will expand meshONE-T services to over 60 locations, enhancing its capabilities with 24/7/365 managed transport services and enterprise-wide upgrades. The contract is worth $188 million as a follow-on production agreement.

