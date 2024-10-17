Modivcare and Tenovi Partner to Advance Respiratory Care, Lower Hospitalizations, and Cut Costs with Adherium’s Hailie® Smart Inhalers

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modivcare Inc., a leading technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Valued Relationships, Inc. (VRI) and Higi Care, LLC (collectively for purposes of this press release, “Modivcare”), have partnered with Tenovi, an innovator in cellular-connected remote monitoring solutions, to deliver Adherium’s Hailie® Smart inhalers for enhanced care of patients with chronic respiratory diseases.

The collaboration combines Tenovi’s Cellular Gateway and Modivcare’s chronic condition management service offerings to create a cost-effective ecosystem that helps healthcare providers deliver a clinically proven medication adherence solution to optimally manage patients with difficult-to-treat and severe asthma and reduce the total cost of care.

“ Our partnership with Modivcare enables Tenovi to extend our remote monitoring capabilities into payor programs, where improving quality of care and reducing overall respiratory care costs is critical,” said Iftah Mashav, Chief Growth Officer at Tenovi. “ Modivcare’s chronic condition management service offerings combined with Tenovi’s cellular-connected technology allows healthcare providers to connect multiple remote monitoring and therapeutic monitoring devices seamlessly.”

“ We are excited about this collaboration as it allows Modivcare to enhance the way we support members with chronic respiratory conditions by integrating advanced technological capabilities with personalized care,” said L. Heath Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Modivcare. “ By combining Modivcare’s chronic condition management service offerings with Tenovi’s innovative connectivity solutions, we are able to deliver a more seamless, efficient approach to medication adherence for asthma, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.”

Medication adherence is a major challenge, with 50 percent of patients with chronic illnesses not taking their medication as prescribed.1 Adherium’s Hailie® Smart Inhalers directly address this issue by tracking adherence and reducing exacerbations in asthma and COPD patients. This results in better outcomes, fewer hospitalizations, and improved patient quality of life.

Tenovi’s Cellular Gateway simplifies the care delivery process for care management companies and healthcare providers by consolidating data from multiple connected medical devices and securely transmitting it to the Tenovi Cloud, reducing the need for high-cost individual cellular connections for each device and eliminating the need for a personal or provided mobile device. This scalable solution boosts efficiency and lowers costs across the board. In addition, Tenovi’s device ecosystem empowers programs to lean on existing Durable Medical Equipment, DME, strategies/practices while simplifying connectivity and data strategies.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. ("Modivcare" or the "Company") is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The Company’s value-based solutions address social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. Modivcare is a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care services, and remote patient monitoring solutions. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

About Tenovi

Tenovi is a data aggregation and automation platform that connects medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring companies. It provides over 30 medical device point solutions that connect with its proprietary Cellular Gateway to automate the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. For more information, visit tenovi.com.

