Macy's and Disney Celebrate Magic and Legacy with a New Holiday Collaboration and the Balloon Debut of Minnie Mouse at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

Macy's and Disney have collaborated to create a limited-edition collection, inspired by the debut of the Minnie Mouse character balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Macy's announces a holiday collaboration with Disney that celebrates the magic and legacy of the two iconic brands with a limited-edition Disney assortment available only at Macy’s and the debut of the Minnie Mouse character balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. This collaboration marks a storied relationship that began with Mickey’s first Macy’s Parade appearance in 1934. The collection, featuring fashion forward apparel, accessories and one-of-a-kind collectibles for kids and adults highlights new and exclusive Disney artwork by Jeff Shelly, Disney’s legendary director of character art. This limited-edition Disney collection is now available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and select Macy’s stores nationwide.

“Macy’s and Disney have created magic together for ninety years, establishing a legacy that is beloved across multiple generations,” said Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer at Macy’s. “We recognize this rich history and are excited to offer our customers this exclusive holiday assortment. The comes to life in dedicated Mickey and Minnie Shops and offers all our customers – from our youngest to our most fashion forward – products and experiences only available at Macy’s.”

“Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products. “There’s no better way to mark this milestone than with a limited-edition collection that celebrates her sparkling personality and iconic style.”

First of its Kind Artwork, Exclusive to Macy’s

Jeff Shelly, Disney’s legendary director of character art, creates a first-of-its-kind collection of artwork, exclusively for the partnership. Each artwork captures the hearts of both Macy’s and Disney enthusiasts alike, featuring characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and more.

The illustrations come to life in the exclusive collection made for Macy’s, and in Minnie Mouse’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon debut.

Limited-Edition Assortment

Disney’s timeless charm meets the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in a limited-edition assortment that includes apparel, accessories, collectibles, toys, beauty and more, perfect for holiday gifting and family memories.​ With over 100 products to choose from, there's something for everyone, from cozy sweats and tees, festive family pajamas and slippers to fashion forward apparel and accessories for adults. In a nod to nostalgia, these products are awe-inspiring, capturing every heart and imagination.

Macy's and Disney have collaborated with celebrated brands to create new capsules and limited-edition items, exclusively available at Macy’s, including BaubleBar, Stoney Clover Lane, Kate Spade, Citizen, Funko, Hallmark, Swarovski, Loungefly and more.

Dedicated Disney Shops in Macy’s Stores

Beginning October 17th through the New Year, there will be a dedicated Mickey and Minnie Shop at Macy's Herald Square flagship and across 200 Macy's stores nationwide. Macy’s Herald Square flagship will host a special concession stand and interactive AR experience that will allow customers to see themselves as Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade “Balloon Handlers,” where customers can shop the exclusive Disney collection products in-person.

To celebrate this partnership, LEGO will host customer build events in Mickey and Minnie Shops in select Macy’s stores nationwide on Saturday, November 2.

