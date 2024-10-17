GE HealthCare announces major academic medical center as first customer to adopt new Hospital Pulse Tile for Command Center

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced a new tile for its Command Center Software: Hospital Pulse. Hospital Pulse Tile pulls in real-time information from across departments to quickly surface the most vital information about a healthcare system’s operations in a customizable dashboard designed to give operation leaders the quick “pulse check” they need to make adjustments throughout the day. For example, the tile can be configured to show how the number of emergency department admissions today as compared to a six-month median or to show what the maximum post-anesthesia boarding time was in the last day. This new capability represents a key advancement in enhancing overall hospital efficiency, supporting both care teams and patients. Duke Health, a Command Center Software user since 2019, will be the first healthcare provider globally to implement Hospital Pulse Tile. Hospital Pulse Tile will be widely available to U.S. customers next year.

“Implementing 24-hour monitoring in our command center has been truly impactful to how we operate, the experience of our care team, and the way we support patients,” said Kristie Barazsu, Associate Chief Operating Officer – Emergency Services, Patient Flow & Support Services at Duke University Hospital. “As patients and family members, we think of high-quality care as a positive interaction with the care team, but operationally, there’s a lot that needs to happen behind the scenes of a hospital to enable that. Using AI-powered technology in platforms is how we sustainably support those care teams so they can focus on supporting patients.”

GE HealthCare’s Command Center software supports hospital systems by simplifying the orchestration of patient care, including balancing the competing demands from all service points across the hospital system. Using a suite of specialized tiles—discrete applications that live within the platform—Command Center integrates streaming data from the EMR and other source systems to match patients with the right bed quickly and provide healthcare staff with network-wide visibility and planning tools to ultimately improve access to care, reduce wait times, conserve resources, and enhance operational efficiency. These applications enable teams to take action with real-time insights and help teams consider adjustments based on the system’s predictive insights. For example, at Duke Health, there are more than 150 users on average logging in every day to Command Center to understand various aspects of hospital operations.

“Duke Health’s adoption of Hospital Pulse Tile is a continuation of a longstanding relationship. We look forward to continuing to work with Duke Health as they continue finding ways to enhance their system-wide efficiencies for the benefits of patients and their care teams,” said Bree Bush, General Manager of Command Center at GE HealthCare. “This expansion is part of our wider efforts with Duke to harness advanced digital and AI technologies to enhance their operational efficiencies. By tackling some of their most pressing challenges together, we are committed to maximizing the impact of our solutions and achieving meaningful outcomes in healthcare.”

Duke Health sought new ways to integrate the latest digital and AI-enabled technologies to enhance operational efficiencies. For example, health systems often struggle to manage patient flow and capacity due to disparate data across multiple systems. GE HealthCare enabled Duke Health to deploy machine learning models within its systems to provide better data-driven operational decision-making and improve access to care. Over 20 criteria elements are continually evaluated, including patient specific data elements and organizational pressures. As a result, Duke Health decreased bed request to bed assigned time by 66% and reduced temporary labor requirements by 50% since 2020. It also resulted in a 6% improvement in productivity at Duke Health, and proactively improved staffing by assigning the right staff in the right place and at the right level of care.

Hospital Pulse Tile is designed to:

Enable leaders to understand the latest updates on the health system’s operational health and pinpoint current bottlenecks in real-time. Hospital Pulse Tile does this by including real-time and historical information to bring context to each operational metric, for example whether admissions are occurring faster or slower than yesterday.

Provide a snapshot of key operational metrics including a real-time view of number of patients admitted from multiple entry points (e.g., the emergency department, procedural areas, etc.), average length of stay, and emergency room admission rate to efficiently manage hospital operations at a glance and mitigate bottlenecks.

Support all levels of organizational leadership to get the information they need at a glance, from the nursing unit to the c-suite. Hospital Pulse Tile is designed to allow each user to tailor the dashboard to provide the key metrics to their needs.

Command Center is included within GE HealthCare’s AI-enabled portfolio of digital enterprise offerings. Its AI-enhanced features are designed to help manage patient flow and capacity, mitigate bottlenecks, eliminate inefficiencies, expedite discharges, and improve access to care. In addition to Hospital Pulse, other Command Center Tiles include the Patient Placement Prioritizer Tile, Capacity Intake Tile, Procedural Growth Tile, and ED Expediter Tile.

Hospital Pulse Tile will be widely available to U.S. customers next year. For more information on Hospital Pulse Tile and Command Center, visit GE HealthCare in the AI Pavilion at booth #3816 at HLTH 2024 in Las Vegas, NV from October 20-23 or visit https://www.gehccommandcenter.com/hlth.

