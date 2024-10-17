Transact Campus and Ellucian Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance SaaS Payment Solutions for Higher Education Institutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move that reflects the continuing shift towards cloud-based solutions in higher education, Transact Campus, Inc., “Transact” the award-winning leader in innovative campus technology and payment solutions, and Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership. This collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship and will enable Transact’s robust, integrated payment solutions for higher education institutions to leverage and integrate with the Ellucian SaaS Platform.

With this expanded partnership, Transact will be more closely aligned with Ellucian as institutions transition to SaaS through bolstering advanced integrations with the Ellucian SaaS Platform. As a result, mutual higher education customers will benefit by having greater access to Transact’s reliable and efficient payment systems.

Ellucian, known for its innovative approach to higher education technology, sees this partnership as a critical step toward addressing the growing needs of institutions. By collaborating with Transact, Ellucian can offer enhanced Transact payment solutions that are fully integrated with its SaaS solutions, providing a comprehensive and efficient experience for institutions.

"Transact and Ellucian are excited to expand our partnership in a new strategic direction to best serve our current and future joint clients together," said Chris Setcos, SVP of partnerships, M&A and corporate strategy at Transact. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing innovative and integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of higher education institutions."

"Ellucian has always been committed to driving innovation exclusively for higher education,” said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Ellucian. “Our expanded partnership with Transact allows us to provide greater optionality and seamless integrations for our SaaS solutions, ultimately benefiting the institutions we serve with the flexibility of choice."

For more information about Transact Campus and its initiatives, please visit https://www.transactcampus.com/.

About Transact Campus:

Transact Campus (Transact), a Roper Technologies Company, is a leader in innovative payment, campus ID, and commerce solutions for a connected campus. Transact’s highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the user experience across the full spectrum of campus life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian’s innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes. Visit www.ellucian.com.