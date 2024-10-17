CoinFlip Expands U.S. Footprint With Yesway and Allsup’s Convenience Stores

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoinFlip, a Chicago-based leading global digital currency platform company, today announced a partnership with Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway, one of the nation’s fastest growing convenience store chains with locations in the Southwest and Midwest. CoinFlip’s digital currency kiosks (also referred to as “bitcoin ATMs”) can now be found at 45 Yesway and Allsup's locations in Texas, South Dakota, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Iowa.

“ When seeking new expansion locations, we look for partners who share our operating values and provide safe, clean, and quality locations for customers to use our kiosks,” said Josh Allen Group VP, Global Kiosks and International of CoinFlip. “ Yesway embodies this customer - and community-first ethos and we could not be prouder to launch our partnership with them in these five states. Having a convenient, simplified, and secure way to buy and sell your cryptocurrency is critically important if we want all people to share in the benefits of the digital economy. Yesway recognizes the value of and importance of this to its customers and CoinFlip is thrilled to be part of the Yesway and Allsup’s community.”

“ We look forward to introducing CoinFlip to our customers seeking to purchase Bitcoin and seven other, different, cryptocurrencies,” said Alan Adato, Yesway’s Senior Manager of Merchandising and Procurement. “ As one of the world’s largest operators of cryptocurrency kiosks, CoinFlip will provide our Yesway and Allsup’s customers the convenience of a seamless experience for buying or selling digital currencies.”

Founded in 2015 on the principles of quality, service, cleanliness and value, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 435 stores operating under the Yesway and Allsup’s brand across nine states, Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. Owned by Brookwood Financial Partners LLC’s BW Gas & Convenience Funds, Yesway today is the 12th largest convenience store operator in the United States.

CoinFlip operates the world’s largest network of digital currency kiosks by transaction volume, with more than 5,000 kiosks across nine countries: United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, Brazil, and Mexico. CoinFlip is laser-focused on delivering a world-class user experience that prioritizes safety, security, and reliability for the company’s more than 400,000 worldwide customers who use its kiosks. To find a CoinFlip kiosk or learn more about hosting a kiosk, visit: Bitcoin ATM Locator (coinflip.tech).

About CoinFlip

CoinFlip is a global digital currency platform company, focused on providing consumers simple and secure access to buy and sell cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with more than 5,000 kiosks across 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Panama, Mexico and Brazil. CoinFlip’s digital currency kiosks make buying and selling major cryptocurrencies accessible and safe for consumers who wish to purchase their digital currency using cash. CoinFlip also operates CoinFlip Preferred, a personalized over-the-counter service that provides investors with custom, white glove support for their cryptocurrency transactions. In 2022, CoinFlip launched CoinFlip Ventures, an investment group offering coaching, funding, and networking support to early-stage crypto and web3 projects.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 500 on the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Inc. 5000 list, and on the 2022 and 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, ranked in Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces in 2021 and 2022, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. To learn more about CoinFlip and how to get started on your digital currency journey, visit: https://coinflip.tech/.

About Yesway

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 435 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup’s deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, new store developments, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States. For more information, visit yesway.com.