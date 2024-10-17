Transcarent Selected to Power Evernorth Comprehensive Cancer Care Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcarent, the One Place for Health and Care, was selected to power Evernorth Health Services’ new Oncology Benefit Services program, an end-to-end care experience to support patients and caregivers throughout their cancer journey. The digital platform included in this offering will bring together cancer services across pharmacy and medical benefits, and provide added personalized patient support through a dedicated care team.

Employers are grappling with the impact of cancer on their employees’ quality of life, ability to work, and well-being. Additionally, cancer has been identified as the top cost driver for employer health plans1, as cancer rates for people under the age of 50 continue to increase2. Transcarent worked with Evernorth to embed best practices for high-value cancer care as part of the Oncology Benefit Services offering to deliver better outcomes for all employees impacted by cancer.

With Evernorth Oncology Benefit Services, employers can provide a streamlined cancer care experience. All of the benefits and services are accessible through one digital platform. Members can connect with dedicated American Cancer Society Leadership in Oncology Navigation (ACS LIONTM) credentialed Oncology Nurse Navigators, schedule appointments with high-quality oncology Centers of Excellence, connect with virtual urgent care clinicians, and receive drug consultations.

"We are excited for this opportunity to work with Evernorth to deliver the most comprehensive, end-to-end care experience available anywhere for employees and their families,” said Glen Tullman, Chief Executive Officer at Transcarent. "Transcarent and Evernorth share a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by cancer. Our partnership redefines the standard for cancer care delivery."

Through this offering, eligible Evernorth Members will have access to a comprehensive suite of services, including:

A dedicated Oncology Nurse Navigator and care coordinator to support the entire journey – for patients and caregivers. Support includes answering questions, helping find the right providers, providing educational resources, and securing appointments.

Access to treatment and expert opinions from top quality providers.

Deep clinical pharmacy support available 24 hours a day, to answer questions about medications via Express Scripts and Accredo.

Virtual care from a nationwide network of providers who conveniently deliver exceptional care.

Transcarent Cancer Care addresses cancer at every stage, from prevention and screening through survivorship, along with support for caregivers. With a combination of American Cancer Society LIONTM credentialed Oncology Nurse Navigators, personalized information, clinical care, care coordination and support, Members get the right care at the right time. This comprehensive and longitudinal approach drives three main outcomes: enhanced quality of life, improved care, and increased affordability.

More information about Transcarent’s comprehensive Cancer Care experience is available here. For more information about Evernorth's Oncology Benefit Services click here.

About Transcarent

Transcarent makes it easy for people to access high-quality, affordable health and care. We are transforming healthcare with WayFinding, a new experience powered by clinicians and generative AI to help people in their moment of their need. Our Members “Just Ask Transcarent” to get trusted, personalized health and benefits navigation, take the next step with clinical guidance, and access on-demand care delivery.

Transcarent is aligned with those who pay for healthcare and takes accountability for results – offering at-risk pricing models and transparent impact reporting to ensure incentives support a measurably better experience, better health, and lower costs. For more information, visit www.transcarent.com and follow us on X or LinkedIn.

