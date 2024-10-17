Sagard Real Estate Announces Sale of Tustin Financial Plaza in Strategic Office Portfolio Reduction

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagard Real Estate, formerly EverWest Real Estate Investors, a leading firm in real estate investment, announced today the sale of Tustin Financial Plaza, a prominent office campus located in Tustin, Orange County, California. The transaction, valued at $27.5 million, advances Sagard's ongoing strategy to reduce office exposure within its portfolio, aligning with the firm's long-term focus on industrial and multifamily investments.

" We continue to execute our strategy of reducing office sector exposure," said John Maurer, Head of Equity at Sagard Real Estate. " This sale is another step in our broader portfolio repositioning, with a clear focus on industrial and multifamily sectors that we believe are well-positioned for strong, long-term performance. We are committed to enhancing value for our investors by aligning our portfolio with market opportunities."

Tustin Financial Plaza consists of five buildings, encompassing over 185,000 square feet of office space. The campus, strategically located along 17th Street, benefits from its proximity to major freeways and local amenities, making it a prime location within the competitive Orange County market.

Tustin Financial Plaza was originally acquired in August 2006 by Sagard Real Estate’s flagship fund. The decision to divest this office property reflects Sagard’s adaptive investment approach, responding to evolving market conditions.

Sagard Real Estate, known for its expertise in managing diversified real estate funds and separate accounts, remains focused on building resilient portfolios that deliver sustainable growth. With the office sector facing ongoing headwinds, this transaction underscores the firm’s ability to optimize its holdings through asset dispositions and capitalize on sectors poised for continued demand.

About Sagard Real Estate

Sagard Real Estate is a real estate investment advisor and operator providing investment management services throughout the U.S., including portfolio management, acquisitions, asset management, development, and property management for investors. With $4.7 billion in assets under management, Sagard Real Estate offers commercial real estate investment strategies through separate accounts and commingled funds. Founded in 1997, the firm is headquartered in Denver and maintains regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Austin, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Sagard Real Estate is a part of Sagard, a multi-strategy alternative asset management firm. For more information, visit www.sagard.com/realestate.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$25B under management, 150 portfolio companies, and 400 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn.