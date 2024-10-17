Artisan Studios and Spacelift Collaborate to Streamline Management of AWS Cloud Resources

ASHEVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artisan Studios (“Artisan”), a leader in technology solutions, today announced Artisan Launchpad, a joint offering with Spacelift, the orchestration platform for managing the entire infrastructure lifecycle. This collaboration aims to revolutionize how customers automate and provision AWS cloud resources using infrastructure as code to shorten product time-to-market cycles.

" Teaming with Spacelift signifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the dynamic needs of customers, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market," said Tim Mitrovich, CEO of Artisan Studios.

Launchpad is available in the AWS Marketplace. As an extension of Artisan’s DevOps Modernization program, Launchpad enhances CI/CD and IaC processes by first understanding client challenges through an in-depth discovery phase. It then designs a tailored DevOps framework using prebuilt data schemas to streamline onboarding.

With a focus on rapid setup and security-first transformation, Launchpad delivers actionable solutions that improve developer speed and operational efficiency, enabling clients to achieve continuous integration and delivery seamlessly.

" Spacelift accelerates enterprise IaC adoption, from experimenting with IaC, all the way to creating self-service infrastructure management for developers. Artisan brings the critical component of helping these organizations design and operationalize DevOps teams. Working together with Artisan, we’ve created a one-stop-shop that can help these organizations solve the DevOps and IaC growing pains that they don’t even know they’re going to experience yet," said Pawel Hytry, CEO of Spacelift.

Spacelift’s advanced automation capabilities, combined with Artisan’s deep expertise in managed SRE and DevOps, will empower customer teams to deliver secure, cost-effective, and resilient infrastructure and increase developer velocity. By integrating Spacelift’s cutting-edge infrastructure orchestration platform, Artisan enhances operational agility, streamlines deployments, and optimizes IT performance.

About Artisan Studios:

Artisan is an AWS digital innovation consultancy offering comprehensive technology strategy and solutions. Specializing in full-scale digital transformations, supply chain optimization, and high-stakes digital challenges, Artisan delivers expertly crafted, elegant solutions that drive change and accelerate success. Learn more about Artisan Studios at www.artisan-studios.com.

About Spacelift:

Spacelift is an infrastructure orchestration platform that manages the entire infrastructure lifecycle — provisioning, configuration and governance. Spacelift integrates with existing infrastructure tooling (e.g. Terraform, OpenTofu, CloudFormation, Pulumi, Ansible) to provide a single integrated workflow to deliver secure, cost-effective and resilient infrastructure, fast. Sign up for a demo or a free trial at Spacelift.io.