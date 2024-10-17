NUSO Partners With Jenne to Expand UCaaS and CCaaS Offerings Across North America

CLAYTON, Mo. & AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUSO, a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Jenne, Inc., a premier value-added distributor of technology products and solutions. This partnership will significantly expand NUSO’s market reach across North America through Jenne’s extensive network of resellers and service providers.

With this collaboration, Jenne’s partners will now have access to NUSO’s robust cloud communication solutions. NUSO’s platform offers advanced features, including seamless integrations with Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and NUSOflex’s unique inbound redundancy for uninterrupted call service—giving resellers a competitive advantage in delivering reliability and innovation to their clients.

“We are excited to partner with Jenne, whose vast expertise and commitment to delivering innovative communication technologies align perfectly with NUSO’s vision,” said Ryan Henley, CRO of NUSO. “This collaboration will allow us to provide our UCaaS and CCaaS solutions to a broader audience while maintaining the reliability, affordability, and simplicity that our customers expect.”

Patrick Howard, Vice President of Vendor Management & Marketing at Jenne, Inc., added, “NUSO’s customizable and resilient cloud communication solutions will be a valuable addition to our portfolio. Our reseller community will benefit from NUSO’s unique value proposition, especially its focus on affordability and service excellence.”

The partnership will also enhance support for resellers by combining Jenne’s world-class distribution services with NUSO’s customer-centric support model. This blend of resources will empower resellers to offer personalized communications solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.

Jenne’s vast array of training, pre-sales, and post-sales support services will complement NUSO’s offerings, ensuring resellers have the tools they need to succeed.

For more information about NUSO’s solutions and how to become a Jenne partner, please visit www.nuso.cloud or www.jenne.com.

About NUSO Cloud Communications

NUSO offers a comprehensive suite of enterprise-class communications products and services engineered to the highest standards of reliability, with customization options to meet the needs of businesses of any size. From Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions to Voice integrations with Microsoft Teams™ and complete CPaaS enablement, NUSO empowers businesses to connect simply, reliably, and affordably.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor of technology solutions focusing on Unified Communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad product and solutions selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support, and ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University.