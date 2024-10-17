Fluor Joint Venture Receives Notice to Proceed on Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has approved Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure, LLC (H2C) – a joint venture led by a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc., with Fluor and Amentum – to begin the Hanford Integrated Tank Disposition Contract. The contract has an estimated ceiling of $45 billion over a 10-year ordering period for environmental management operations at the Hanford Site in Washington state. Fluor will recognize its share of earnings from this new contract using the equity method of accounting beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Earlier in 2024, the DOE announced that the contract had been awarded to H2C. A protest against this award was recently dismissed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

“Fluor and our H2C partners are ready to get to work on this important DOE cleanup mission,” said Tom D’Agostino, Group President of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “We’ve been a proud member of the Tri-Cities community for more than 25 years, beginning with the Project Hanford Management Contract in 1996 and continuing through to our role today on the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract. We look forward to supporting the DOE and other site contractors in continuing our effort and in working with the community.”

The contract scope includes the operation of the Hanford tank farm facilities, eventual operation of the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant, and responsibility for other core functions such as project management, security and emergency services, business performance, and environment, safety, health and quality.

About Fluor Corporation

