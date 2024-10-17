Karrier One, Ice Wireless, and TCOR Solutions Unite to Form “KIT Consortium” for Rapid Deployment of Indigenous-Led Spectrum Projects

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karrier One, Ice Wireless, and TCOR Solutions have joined forces to create a groundbreaking partnership known as the KIT Consortium. This new alliance is poised to revolutionize telecommunications infrastructure deployment across Canada, with a special focus on Indigenous communities and other underserved regions.

The KIT Consortium brings together three powerhouse companies:

Karrier One, an industry leader in innovative spectrum and telecommunications solutions;

Ice Wireless, a Canadian Indigenous wireless telecommunications company listed by Indigenous Services Canada with a strong track record in deploying cutting-edge wireless networks in the country’s most remote areas;

and TCOR Solutions, a trusted name in communications technology integration and project delivery.

Mission of the KIT Consortium

The KIT Consortium has been formed to rapidly deploy spectrum, leveraging the Indigenous Priority Window (IPW) and other regulatory initiatives aimed at empowering Indigenous communities. The Consortium will focus on facilitating spectrum access, designing and deploying high-performance telecommunications networks, and ensuring long-term sustainable operations for Indigenous communities through IPW support.

"We are proud to launch the KIT Consortium," said Samer Bishay, CEO of Karrier One. "This initiative will not only bring advanced connectivity solutions to underserved areas, but also foster economic development and cultural preservation for Indigenous communities. Through KIT, we aim to deliver the tools and infrastructure needed to close the digital divide and build a brighter future."

A Collaborative Effort for Transformative Impact

The collaboration between Karrier One, Ice Wireless, and TCOR Solutions offers a unique blend of technical, regulatory, and operational expertise to support Indigenous groups in their pursuit of connectivity sovereignty.

“KIT will provide Indigenous communities with access to next-generation technologies while respecting their cultural values,” said Reno Moccia, Executive Director of TCOR. “Our goal is to create a long-term partnership that benefits Indigenous peoples by enabling them to manage and control their telecommunications networks. This consortium will have a lasting impact on improving quality of life, fostering economic growth, preserving sovereignty and cultural identity in these communities."

Deploying 5G Technology with Indigenous Leadership

KIT Consortium aims to capitalize on recently secured spectrum in the 3800 MHz range, strategically positioning it for the deployment of 5G technologies. With Ice Wireless, an Indigenous entity recognized by the Government of Canada, at the helm, the consortium will prioritize creating jobs, promoting local business development, and ensuring Indigenous voices are at the forefront of Canada’s telecommunications landscape.

“As the world continues to evolve towards more advanced communication technologies, it is imperative that Indigenous communities are not left behind,” said Cameron Zubko, COO of Ice Wireless. “With our cutting-edge infrastructure, we’re positioned to lead Canada’s efforts in delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity in even the most remote areas. By partnering with local Indigenous groups, we’re not only deploying infrastructure but also building capacity within these communities to sustain and manage their networks.”

Building the Future Together

The KIT Consortium calls on communities, businesses, and government agencies to join forces in support of this transformative project. Together, we can ensure that no community is left behind in the digital revolution.