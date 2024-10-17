Chaparral and Robalo Boats Form Exclusive Agreement with Yamaha Financial Services

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chaparral and Robalo Boats, in partnership with Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A. (Yamaha Financial Services), are excited to announce a new multi-year exclusive financing agreement. Beginning January 1, 2025, Yamaha Financial Services will become the exclusive provider of dealer inventory finance and the preferred provider of retail finance for both Chaparral and Robalo Boats in the U.S.A. and Canada. By leveraging robust finance programs and protection products, Yamaha Financial Services is dedicated to providing the best dealer and customer experience in the industry.

“We’ve been a successful boat builder for so many years because of our partnerships, and this agreement with Yamaha Financial Services will continue to build on that foundation,” commented Buck Pegg, Chaparral founder. “We are very proud to have the best dealer network, and we are looking forward to offering both our dealers and our customers an advantage in the marketplace with strong financing options from a brand that has stood for quality and reliability in the marine industry for more than 60 years.”

“As always, Yamaha remains committed to delivering the best boating experiences for our customers. That includes working alongside premium builders and dealers to deliver competitive financing options for boat purchases," said Mark Tracy, Vice President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. "Chaparral and Robalo - long time Yamaha partners - understand that the customer experience starts with the sale and continues through exceptional products and memories made on the water. This new, exclusive finance agreement with these two premium brands will help ultimately create customers for life."

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with such a prestigious and longstanding boat builder,” said Brett Miller, Vice President of Commercial Finance, Yamaha Financial Services. “Combining Chaparral and Robalo’s breadth of quality products with Yamaha Financial Services’ full captive finance programs, we aim to provide best-in-class service to both wholesale dealer and retail customers while driving incremental sales and increasing brand loyalty.”

Both Chaparral and Robalo Boats are top market share leaders in their respective segments and have been awarded the NMMA CSI Award for Customer Satisfaction for 16 consecutive years. Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Chaparral boats lead the recreational sport boat segment with both sterndrive and outboard engine offerings and a variety of models including luxury, surf series, and ski fish. Robalo was founded in 1968 and acquired by Chaparral in 2001 and is known for building high-quality outboard sport fishing models which include center consoles, dual consoles and bay boats. Both brands are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX).

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A., dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. offering financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide.

Yamaha Motor Finance Canada Ltd., dba Yamaha Financial Services, is an affiliate of Yamaha Motor Canada, Ltd., offering financing solutions to support Yamaha dealers and loyal Yamaha customers nationwide.

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, GA., supports its 2,100+ U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2024 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.