Footwear Brand Cole Haan Embarks on a Digital Growth Strategy with Jesta I.S. ERP & Endless Aisle Technology

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jesta I.S., a pioneer in the development of end-to-end enterprise ERP suites for omnichannel retailers, wholesalers and brand manufacturers, is pleased to announce that Cole Haan, the global American lifestyle footwear and accessories brand, has implemented a significant direct-to-consumer (DTC), Endless Aisle/Dropshipping strategy powered by Jesta’s cloud Vision Merchandising ERP and Vision Endless Aisle solutions.

Launched in 1928, Cole Haan products are available in over 100 countries with its global headquarters in Greenland, NH. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan crafts its products with time-honored workmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. In 2021, Cole Haan introduced performance golf and tennis shoes. The brand plans to expand with additional banners and products.

Cole Haan has been leveraging Jesta’s Vision Merchandising ERP, the foundation of its end-to-end cloud Vision Retail Management Suite, for several years and the long-standing partnership has only deepened over time.

The ERP drives Cole Haan’s Inventory Management including Vendor and Item Management, Purchase Order Management, Allocation, Replenishment and Price Management across its global markets including the UK and Japan. In 2022, Cole Haan future-proofed its technology by moving its ERP from on premise to Jesta’s cloud offering under a SaaS model.

The new Endless Aisle/Dropshipping implementation follows Cole Haan’s decision to shift its distribution focus in North America toward a frictionless DTC model with an emphasis on global digitization and digital commerce capabilities.

Endless Aisle/Dropshipping allows customers to purchase products that are not a part of a retailer’s stock. The orders are fulfilled by leveraging inventory from global suppliers. The strategy allows Cole Haan to expand its product offerings without needing to purchase and store additional inventory to reach more customers.

Jesta’s Vision Merchandising ERP drives the Endless Aisle/Dropshipping solution. It captures the ship-to-customer orders originating from Cole Haan’s e-commerce and brick-and-mortar channels to be fulfilled by third-party vendors, and powers the order journeys from orchestration and routing to suppliers to tracking, booking into financials and invoice matching. The solution was implemented with a headless architecture to enable seamless connections with supplier networks.

“Jesta’s Vision Merchandising ERP plays a critical role in propelling the Cole Haan organization toward growth,” Bob Lowe, VP of IT, Cole Haan said. “As the brand continues to expand its banners and product offerings, Jesta’s partnership and retail technology ensures reliability and scalability, ensuring Cole Haan is always there for its customers.”

“Cole Haan is a pioneer in the footwear industry,” Arvind Gupta, President, Jesta I.S., said. “The strengthening of our partnership with Endless Aisle/Dropshipping technology highlights the value the Jesta Vision Retail Management Suite continues to deliver in helping Cole Haan to grow its remarkable leadership.”

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major fashion apparel, footwear and accessory brands for 55 years, Jesta I.S. is a pioneer in the development of end-to-end enterprise ERP suites for emerging brands aspiring to scale and established brands migrating to the cloud on a limited budget.

Jesta’s Vision Retail Management Suite bridges gaps and ignites collaboration between head office, warehouse, store and e-commerce teams. Jesta’s Vision Supply Chain Management Suite for wholesalers and brand manufacturers optimizes product journeys from concept to consumer. Leveraging a Master Data foundation, both suites provide IT stability, earning the trust of IT leaders, and equipping all departments with data-driven executable modules for operational excellence. Customers include Cole Haan, DSW, Genesco, JD Sports Canada, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis and Puma. Learn more at jestais.com.