Viral Nation Partners with Jackass Executive Producer Trip Taylor to Launch Full Tilt Network Ahead of MIPCOM 2024

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viral Nation, a leading social media marketing and creator agency with a social-first approach powered by its proprietary technology, has teamed up with legendary producer Trip Taylor (Jackass, Nitro Circus, and Bad Grandpa) to launch Full Tilt Network at MIPCOM 2024 for a global audience. The platform will be home to over 1,000 hours of content and feature a full-throttle lineup of high-octane sports content and originals from iconic creators like Nick Pro, The Dudesons, Legendary Shots, Josh Horton, and many more.

These exciting creators, with their unique ability to engage audiences authentically, are at the forefront of a media shift, steering both conversations and commerce in real time. Led by the Godfather of adrenaline-infused entertainment, Trip Taylor, Viral Nation’s Full Tilt Network delivers jaw-dropping stunts, adrenaline-fueled competitions, and the signature humor and rebellious spirit fans have come to expect from Taylor’s iconic productions. This isn't just another action sports channel—it's a one-of-a-kind, multi-dimensional experience made for today's thrill-seekers, trendsetters, and culture enthusiasts.

“ We set out to create a space where extreme athletes and cultural disruptors could thrive under one roof, and Full Tilt Network is the perfect fusion of action sports, comedy, music and creator-driven content,” said Trip Taylor, Owner and CEO at Sunny Skye Productions. “ Partnering with Viral Nation to bring this bold vision to life is just the beginning — we’re incredibly excited about what’s next and look forward to expanding the platform even further.”

“ This collaboration isn’t just about watching the excitement - we’re taking audiences into the heart of it,” said Jonathan Chanti, President of Viral Nation Talent. “ By teaming up with top creators, influencers, and athletes who break barriers, we’re setting a new standard. This collaboration breathes new life into iconic content while offering creators bold ways to grow, monetize, and engage beyond their usual platforms. It’s a game-changer for fans and creators alike.”

Full Tilt Network will seamlessly blend creator content with traditional entertainment and represents the next evolution in creator content syndication. As creators become the world’s new media, demand rises to serve a diverse range of buyers, from newcomers exploring the creator economy to established players blending original content with intellectual property.

Join us as we embark on this thrilling new adventure with Full Tilt Network, where action sports meet the cutting edge of digital content creation.

Full Tilt Network is overseen by Trip Taylor, Owner and CEO at Sunny Skye Productions, Viral Nation’s Head of Content Licensing, Bianca Serafini, and Head of Programming, Paul Telner. Catch the team at MIPCOM 2024 to connect about Full Tilt Network.

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation unlocks the full power of Social-First marketing to scale brands into the future. Since 2014, Viral Nation has been connecting the dots between Culture, Influence and Technology to drive meaningful results for clients ranging from the world’s biggest brands to the individual influencer. Today, as the leader in social-first transformation, we unite the social ecosystem through our full-service creative agency, a 360° digital talent representation agency and social-first suite of technology solutions. Named as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for 2023 by Deloitte, Viral Nation is a global company and home to the largest influencer roster. Our multidisciplinary teams are as diverse as our portfolio, proud to fuel growth for global brands including e.l.f. Cosmetics, Audible, A24, The Coca-Cola Company, MGM Resorts International, Microsoft, Meta, Tencent, Vivid Seats, Zillow, and Walmart. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Trip Taylor

Trip Taylor is an Emmy-nominated producer known for his work on Jackass and Nitro Circus, where he helped create and build two of the most successful action-comedy franchises of all time. Taylor’s expertise in pushing the envelope of entertainment has made him one of the most sought-after producers in this industry. Taylor is represented at Verve.

For Full Tilt Network partnership inquiries please reach out to Bianca Serafini, bserafini@viralnation.com.