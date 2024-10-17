Crypto.com Arena Completes Phase Three of a Nine-Figure Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Project in Time for Arena’s 25th Anniversary in October

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crypto.com Arena will continue to build on its legacy of delivering outstanding fan experiences, guest services and live events as it celebrates its 25th anniversary on Oct. 17, 2024. With the completion of phase three of its nine-figure, multi-million-dollar renovation project, Crypto.com Arena offers something new for every guest – whether they are season seat holders, individual ticket buyers or sitting in our new premium offerings including the sold out “Center Six” section.

These renovations ensure that the arena’s rich history as the epicenter of sports and live events in Los Angeles will continue well into the future with the city and the L.A. LIVE campus set to host programming tied to some of the biggest and highest profile sporting events over the next decade. Crypto.com Arena has been selected to host the 2025 GRAMMY Awards (the 22nd time the arena has hosted music’s biggest night) and 2027 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regional, along with the men’s and women’s gymnastics competitions for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Additionally, the L.A. LIVE campus also started a renovation project in September that will seamlessly connect the city’s premier outdoor gathering space at Peacock Place with the iconic arena. This expansion will ensure that L.A. LIVE continues to be an unrivaled destination for both local fans and guests from around the world. The renovation will also include two new state-of-the-art electronic outdoor marquees featuring the latest in LED and video technology.

The arena’s new offerings include refreshed Premium spaces such as the Yaamava’ Club by San Manuel and an expanded Lexus Club, as well as the completely reimagined indoor-outdoor City View Terrace, where every guest can eat, drink, and socialize while overlooking the expansive downtown Los Angeles skyline to the north and the arena bowl just below to the south. City View Terrace also serves as home to one of the arena’s newest food and beverage partners, fuku® spicy fried chicken, a concept created by chef and TV host David Chang. All Crypto.com Arena Premium suites will also feature soundbar products provided by JBL.

This season, Crypto.com Arena is proud to welcome Evolv Technology as the official security screening technology partner. Evolv, a leader in AI-based security technology, is enhancing fan safety with the rollout of its Evolv Express® screening system to all entrances. This cutting-edge technology allows fans to move through security checkpoints more quickly and efficiently, differentiating between potential threats and most everyday metal items such as cell phones and keys. By streamlining entry, Evolv is designed to help fans spend less time waiting in line and more time enjoying the event itself, ensuring a safe and seamless experience for everyone.

Crypto.com Arena also continues to put sustainability at the forefront and is reducing its single-use plastic consumption through a partnership with r.World. In September, it became the first arena in Southern California to introduce a full-time reusable cup program, when it teamed up with hospitality partner Levy, to replace all single-use plastic cups in its food and beverage destinations with reusable r.Cups. The new program follows a successful pilot with r.Cup that allowed the arena to divert 23,418 single-use cups during two Depeche Mode shows in 2023.

The iconic Downtown Los Angeles arena’s legacy began on October 17, 1999, with a sold-out show featuring music legends Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Home to three sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, NHL’s LA Kings and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – Crypto.com Arena has proven to have the home court advantage with the Lakers capturing six NBA Championships, the Kings winning two Stanley Cup titles and the Sparks three WNBA Championships.

Crypto.com Arena’s 25-year history is marked with countless milestone moments including nail-biting championship wins, record-breaking concerts and tours, one-of-a-kind family events, globally televised memorials, and unforgettable GRAMMY Awards performances – and it’s only just begun.

“As we commemorate 25 years of Crypto.com Arena, we’re filled with pride for all the unforgettable moments that have taken place here—but even more excited for what’s to come. This milestone is a celebration of not only our past but the incredible future we’re building,” said Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “With innovations in technology, fan engagement, and sustainability, we’re gearing up to host world-class events like the GRAMMY Awards in 2025, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regional in 2027, men and women’s Gymnastics at the 2028 Olympic Games and more. We can’t wait to continue raising the bar and creating even more unforgettable experiences for fans in the years ahead.”

Crypto.com Arena VIP Tours

In conjunction with celebrating its 25th anniversary, Crypto.com Arena is now offering exclusive VIP Tours to the general public for the first time in the venue’s history. Expert guides will lead small groups through spaces that have hosted legendary sports championships, world-renowned concerts, and epic award shows. Guests will also explore the venue’s VIP areas and experience the arena’s latest features and renovations.

As part of this launch this upcoming season, Delta Air Lines has partnered to help bring the program to life giving guests behind-the-scenes access to premium spaces on non-event days. Visitors will explore areas such as artist dressing rooms, the locker room hallway, and the Delta SKY360° Club. Each guest will also receive a unique souvenir credential and lanyard, making this a must-see experience for fans wanting an insider’s view of the iconic venue.

"We’re so excited to be able to offer what our guests have been asking for since 1999 – to see Crypto.com Arena, the premier sports and live entertainment center of the world, from a behind-the-scenes perspective. We’ve had 25 years of historic and iconic moments, and we’re thrilled to showcase our proud history,” said Danielle Snyder, Senior Vice President of Arena Services at Crypto.com Arena. “Crypto.com Arena has continued to evolve since we first opened our doors. As we look to the future, we’ll also be showing off our latest upgrades, renovations and innovations on our tours, so we can keep creating those special moments for our guests.”

The tours will offer an exclusive glimpse into the inner workings of the historic downtown Los Angeles arena and what going into creating unique experiences at every game, concert and live event that takes place in the building.

“Our audience is everyone – whether it’s the most die-hard sports fans, tourists exploring downtown Los Angeles, families, or even college students from down the street. We want to give value to guests who are joining us for the first time and those that have been here hundreds of times,” said Amber Watts, Vice President of Guest Services at Crypto.com Arena. “This is an opportunity to check out locations in our venue that not even our most famous guests have access to – whether it’s walking the same hallways as our championship athletes such as Kobe Bryant, Dustin Brown, and Lisa Leslie, or viewing the dressing rooms that have hosted the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, U2 and Adele.”

Crypto.com Arena VIP Tours will kick-off on November 1, 2024, and tour tickets are exclusively available for purchase on AXS.com starting October 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (PST).

Partnership Updates + Enhancements

As Crypto.com Arena celebrates its 25th anniversary, it is proud to honor its long-standing Founding Partners who have been instrumental in shaping the arena’s legacy. These partners have contributed significantly to creating unforgettable fan experiences and remain essential to the arena’s future. This season, the arena’s Founding Partners are introducing exciting new enhancements for fans to enjoy, alongside their roles as official partners in key areas.

Crypto.com

Exclusive Naming Rights Partner of Crypto.com Arena and Official Cryptocurrency Platform Partner of the LA Kings and Los Angeles Lakers

Crypto.com continues to make an impact as the naming rights partner of the iconic Crypto.com Arena. This season, fans can participate in the *Sweeps for Seats* promotion for a chance to win suite tickets to Lakers and Kings games, family shows and concerts. Crypto.com will also unveil a special 25th Anniversary promotion that will enhance fan engagement and elevate the in-arena experience.

American Express

Official and Exclusive Financial Services Partner

A Founding Partner since 2005, American Express continues to elevate the fan experience at Crypto.com Arena. American Express Platinum Card® Members can enjoy exclusive access to the Centurion Suite*, a VIP space offering premium food and finely crafted cocktails for purchase, and elevated views of the arena’s entertainment. American Express Card Members can also take advantage of perks such as a dedicated entrance, plus eligible Card Members can enroll to get 10% back as a statement credit on qualifying concession purchases made with their enrolled American Express Card, up to $250 per calendar year. American Express has been a consistent presence at the arena, enhancing the fan experience while supporting its role as a premier sports and entertainment destination.

Anheuser-Busch

Official Beer Sponsor

Anheuser-Busch, a Founding sponsor for 25 years, has been a cornerstone of the fan experience at Crypto.com Arena. This season, fans can look forward to the new Kona Big Wave Market – Grab and Go on the Upper Concourse, where they can enjoy refreshing beverages and snacks. Anheuser-Busch has remained a dedicated sponsor since the arena’s inception, showcasing its iconic brands to fans.

Boldyn Networks

Official and Exclusive DAS Infrastructure Partner

Since 2020, Boldyn Networks has enabled seamless connectivity at Crypto.com Arena as a Founding Partner and exclusive provider of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS). This season, Boldyn has enhanced mobile connectivity throughout the arena, allowing fans to stay connected, share moments, and enjoy digital experiences without interruption. This ensures that every fan can engage with the arena both on-site and digitally.

Coca-Cola

Official and Exclusive Non-Alcoholic Beverage Partner

Coca-Cola has been a long-time Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena, providing fans with refreshing drinks for over a decade. This season, they are continuing to expand their presence with the newly unveiled Coke Studio, a 3,300-square-foot music-driven studio and event space at Crypto.com Arena hosting concerts, artist appearances, podcast recordings and more. Coca-Cola continues to push the envelope by supporting the arena’s sustainability initiatives, including the r.Cup program, which replaces single-use cups with reusable ones, furthering the arena’s commitment to reducing waste. As part of this program, Coca-Cola products, along with other non-alcoholic beverages, will be served in r.Cup’s reusable vessels.

Delta Air Lines

Official and Exclusive Global Commercial & Private Jet Carrier Partner of L.A. LIVE

Delta is expanding its long-standing Founding Partnership with Crypto.com Arena by officially introducing the newly reimagined Delta SKY360° Club this season. This exclusive hospitality space, located in what was formerly known as the Chairman’s Club, offers an elevated experience with premium amenities and luxurious seating. Delta continues to provide best-in-class hospitality at one of the arena’s most sought-after spaces.

Spectrum

Official and Exclusive Cable Television, Internet, Home Phone, and Mobile Phone Wireless Services Partner of Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE

Spectrum has been a vital Founding Partner for over six years, ensuring that Crypto.com Arena remains connected with cutting-edge technology. From providing fast and reliable internet service to powering digital experiences across the venue, Spectrum plays a key role in delivering seamless connectivity to fans and guests. Whether its streaming content, staying connected on mobile devices, or enjoying in-arena entertainment, Spectrum’s services help enhance every aspect of the fan experience at Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE.

Toshiba

Official and Exclusive Copier and Multifunction Printer Provider of AEG and Crypto.com Arena

Toshiba has been an integral Founding Partner for ten years, powering the arena’s digital displays, video walls, and branded activations. Their long-term partnership has significantly contributed to the arena’s reputation for being at the forefront of digital innovation. As the copier and multifunctional printer provider, Toshiba’s products help improve document management and optimize business operations.

Toyota

Official and Exclusive Automotive Partner

Toyota has been a Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena since its doors first opened in 1999, and a Founding Partner of L.A. LIVE since 2007, and its commitment to innovation continues this season with the debut of a new main concourse vehicle display. Guests can explore the latest Toyota models while experiencing the brand’s dedication to environmentally friendly transportation, which includes electric vehicle charging stations at L.A. LIVE, reinforcing Toyota’s position as a leader in sustainable mobility. Additionally, the newly expanded Lexus Club has been a key part of the arena experience, offering an elevated premium hospitality experience that will continue to enhance the way fans engage with events and live entertainment at the arena.

UCLA Health

First Medical Partner of Crypto.com Arena and Official Partner of L.A. LIVE

UCLA Health has been dedicated to promoting wellness at Crypto.com Arena as a Founding Partner for over five years. This season, they are introducing an updated activation space on the main concourse, offering fans interactive experiences centered around health and well-being. As the first official Medical Partner of the arena, UCLA Health continues to provide critical resources, support and education to fans during events. In addition, UCLA Health offers a comprehensive network of primary and specialty care services at four world-class medical centers – Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, the Stewart and Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center – and more than 280 clinics across Southern California and the Central Coast.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Official and Exclusive Casino Partner of Crypto.com Arena, LA Kings and L.A. LIVE

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel has proudly served as a Founding Partner of Crypto.com Arena for over 16 years, sharing a mutual dedication to delivering world-class entertainment. Both venues have evolved to maintain commitments to exceptional experiences—Yaamava’ recently unveiling its luxurious new hotel and Crypto.com Arena undergoing exciting renovations. This partnership has allowed fans in Los Angeles and beyond to experience top-tier entertainment at both venues. From hosting watch parties for LA Kings games to offering exclusive “can’t-buy” experiences to Club Serrano members at Crypto.com Arena, this partnership continues to create unforgettable moments for fans. Most recently, the Yaamava’ Club by San Manuel has been refreshed for the 2024-25 season, offering a premium space for fans to enjoy every game and event in style.

New Food & Beverage Offerings

Crypto.com Arena is excited to unveil several new food and beverage offerings and locations for the 2024-25 season, enhancing the overall fan experience. At the forefront is the first Doritos® restaurant, Doritos After DarkTM. The inventive new restaurant, located at the arena’s main Star Plaza entrance, serves up late-night favorites elevated with the bold flavor and crunch of Doritos® Snacks. This culinary experience offers everything from spicy appetizers to unexpected entrees and sweet desserts including Doritos® Spicy Sweet Chili Ramen-Rito and Doritos® Nacho Cheese Crunchtastic Vanilla Cone. The new Doritos restaurant expands the long-time partnership between Frito-Lay®, the Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE. Plus, on November 15, for one night only, Doritos After Dark™ will step out of the arena and into a one-of-a-kind Doritos Night Market pop-up in a free, immersive, neon-filled atmosphere open to all from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. PT at Peacock Place.

Also debuting this season is fuku®, the spicy fried chicken concept created by chef and TV host David Chang. Located at the newly renovated City View Terrace, fuku offers bold, flavorful dishes that are sure to elevate the game-time experience. Visitors at Crypto.com Arena will be able to enjoy fuku’s signature menu items including: the OG Sando, Sweet + Spicy Sando, Tenders and Sweet + Spicy Tenders and Waffle Fries, with fuku mayo, ranch and honey mustard sauces. This chef-driven culinary option is an exciting addition to the arena’s diverse food lineup, giving fans even more to look forward to while enjoying stunning views of downtown Los Angeles.

Ludo Lefebvre, the acclaimed chef and restaurateur known for his innovative culinary creations, is thrilled to announce the opening of two brand-new concession stands at the iconic Crypto.com Arena. This exciting venture marks a delicious addition to the arena's dining options with his Ludobab and Trois Familia concepts by elevating the fan experience with gourmet offerings that celebrate the vibrant flavors of French cuisine. Lefebvre is no stranger to the downtown Los Angeles arena; he opened his incredibly successful LudoBird concession stand in 2013 and has become an absolute fan favorite.

Located conveniently on the Main Concourse of the arena, Ludo's concession stands will feature a carefully curated menu that includes some of his signature dishes, reimagined for the fast-paced environment of a sports and entertainment venue. Guests can look forward to mouthwatering selections such as:

Ludobab- Mediterranean Kabobs, pita sandwiches, bowls, and salads. Grilled Pita Burger, Falafel, Warm Pita & Hummus, tomato salad, house made sauces.

Trois Familia- Mexican classics with a French twist (butter!). Barbacoa and Chicken Tacos, Nachos with house made queso, Corn Quesadilla, Bean & Cheese Burrito, Double Decker Style Potato Taco, house made salsas and Tres Leches Cake.

LudoBird- Provencal Fried Chicken Sandwiches, chicken strips, fresh cut chips, honey lavender biscuits

Pernod Ricard returns this season as an official and exclusive partner and the spirits, wine and champagne provider of Crypto.com Arena, offering specially curated cocktails for Lakers and Kings games as well as concerts throughout the season. Fans can enjoy these unique beverages while soaking in the exciting atmosphere that Crypto.com Arena is known for.

Fresh Brothers will debut as a new concessionaire at Crypto.com Arena this season, becoming the arena’s exclusive pizza partner. Known for their high-quality ingredients and commitment to flavor, Fresh Brothers will offer a range of fan-favorite pizza options, from classic cheese and pepperoni to more creative selections. Fans can look forward to enjoying their signature deep-dish pizzas as part of the expanded food lineup. Fresh Brothers will be located at section 109, and will offer four fan favorite options: Cheese, Pepperoni, BBQ Chicken Pizza and their “Fresh Momma’s” Veggie pizza. There will also be a Detroit style pizza available at our new Amazon Just Walk Out hot market located at section 301. Suite guests will also have the option to add a Fresh Brother’s Detroit style pizza upgrade to any pre-order.

Joining the lineup this season is Big Mozz, the arena’s newest official mozzarella stick partner. Big Mozz’s signature crispy, gooey mozzarella sticks will now be available on select menus, bringing their famous mozz sticks to fans throughout Crypto.com Arena. Made with 100% real whole milk mozzarella and coated in fresh garlic, parsley, and pecorino romano cheese, it is the perfect snack. Whether fans are enjoying a game or concert, Big Mozz promises to deliver the perfect indulgent bite.

For guests seeking vegan, plant-based, or dairy-free options, Better Balance is the arena’s new official partner offering a range of healthy, sustainable menu items. Better Balance will be integrated into select concessions and menus across the arena, [verify] providing delicious, guilt-free choices for those looking for plant-based alternatives. From vegan burgers to dairy-free snacks, fans can enjoy great-tasting options that align with their dietary preferences.

Crypto.com Arena has added two additional grab and go locations powered by Amazon’s frictionless Just Walk Out technology at section 118 on the main concourse called LA Cooler Market and at section 301 on the upper concourse called South Park Market. These are in addition to the highly successful and convenient markets added last summer, Bud Light Seltzer Market and Michelob Ultra Market, located on the main concourse between sections 105 and 113.

Debuting this October in time for NHL and NBA preseason games, the new stores are designed to make the in-arena food and beverage experience more efficient while cutting wait times so fans can get back to the action faster.

To enter the stores, guests simply insert their credit card at the entry gates and start shopping. As they select food and beverages, Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology determines what they take from or return to the shelves. After they exit, the credit card they inserted at the entry gate will be charged for the items they took. American Express is the official payment partner of Crypto.com Arena, providing select Card Member benefits at various events.

TEAM LA Store and Merchandise Kiosks

TEAM LA Store had their own remodel over the summer which includes a New Era Hat Wall, Pro Standard Shop in Shop, and Mitchell & Ness Shop in Shop, and this season they will launch self-checkout lines using RFID technology. Fans and guests will also see two brand-new walk-in merchandise stands on the main concourse to pick up all their favorite team or artist merchandise at events.

Crypto.com Arena Center-Hung Scoreboard from Daktronics

Crypto.com Arena installed a new center-hung scoreboard on August 14, 2024. It is a six-display, 5,500-square-foot configuration featuring 41.7 million pixels that will hang above the action during Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings and Los Angeles Sparks games, concerts, and the myriad of other live events held at the legendary Southern California venue. The upgraded scoreboard will also add to the digital experience, including end wall and ribbon displays provided by Daktronics in 2022.

The main video display is a continuous canvas wrapping around the center-hung structure and features 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing. It measures approximately 27 feet high by 170.5 feet in circumference and is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show multiple zones of digital content as needed for each event. This includes live video feeds, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

A one-of-a-kind bottom display sits below the main display on the center-hung structure facing the floor below. This measures 18 feet high by 18 feet wide and features a 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing. This brings additional graphics and animations as well as the unique opportunity for additional content during events.

Four underbelly displays are fitted along each side of the bottom display and face the sides and ends of the arena. Each of these displays measure 14 feet high by 16.5 feet wide and feature 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing. These can show supplemental content to the main display, while also catering to those patrons sitting closer to the floor.

Tying together the new center-hung scoreboard with the previously installed end wall and ribbon displays is a custom Daktronics control system featuring Show Control with Camino and Venus Control Suite. This industry-leading control system provides a combination of display control software, world-class video processing, data integration and playback hardware that forms a powerful, yet user-friendly production solution. The addition of Camino to the control system will provide a new level of functionality to create dynamic, real-time rendered content never before possible in a Daktronics system.

Sustainability, Health, & Wellness

Crypto.com Arena features an indoor air purification and monitoring technology that will continue to make the building healthier and more sustainable. The arena first installed bi-polar ionization air purification and monitoring systems from AtmosAir Solutions in 2013 to assure the health and wellness for those who attend the over 220 events held annually at the arena. The addition of this air quality technology reinforces the arena’s commitment to provide a clean, safe, and sustainable experience for every guest, player, artist, and event in the building. It is one of the many initiatives taken to assure Crypto.com Arena remains the Gold Standard of sustainability as the facility celebrates its 25th Anniversary this fall.