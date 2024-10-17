TEGNA and Dallas Mavericks Expand Broadcast Distribution of the Upcoming Season in Eight Additional Markets

TYSONS, Va. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and the Dallas Mavericks today announced that eight additional stations will join six owned by TEGNA to bring all Mavericks games not exclusively televised nationally to approximately 14 million people in Texas, for free over-the-air.

Starting with the Mavs vs. Suns game on October 26, the following eight additional stations will broadcast all games not exclusively televised nationally – 70 or more in the first season – for free over-the-air:

Amarillo, Texas – KFDA 10.2 (Independent – Gray)

El Paso, Texas – KDBC 4.2 (MyNetworkTV – Sinclair)

Harlingen-Brownsville, Texas – KGBT 4.1 (MyNetworkTV – Nexstar)

Laredo, Texas – KXNU 10.2 (Gray Sports – Gray)

Lubbock, Texas – KMYL 14.1 (MyNetworkTV – Gray)

Sherman, Texas – KXII 12.2 (MyNetworkTV – Gray)

Shreveport, La. & Texarkana, Texas – KSHV 45.1 (MyNetworkTV – Nexstar)

Wichita Falls, Texas & Lawton, Okla. – KJBO 3.2 (MyNetworkTV – Nexstar)

Pre- and post-game shows will be available in most markets.

“We’re thrilled by the positive response from fans and advertising partners as we gear up to significantly expand the reach of Mavs games,” said Brad Ramsey, senior vice president, media operations, TEGNA. “We are grateful to our partner stations from Gray, Nexstar, and Sinclair for helping us create more excitement, for more fans, in even more homes across Texas.”

“Providing access to games has always been our top priority,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “We are thrilled to work with WFAA to bring more fun and excitement to all of our MFFLs across North Texas and beyond.”

“We’re delighted to partner with the Dallas Mavericks and TEGNA to bring these games to our local viewers,” said Sandy Breland, chief operating officer of Gray Media. “Our Texas stations have long brought their communities local sports free over-the-air, and we’re proud to continue that tradition.”

“Nexstar is very excited to bring Dallas Mavericks basketball to viewers in three of its markets across Texas and Louisiana,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. “We’re looking forward to a great NBA season for the team, and for our viewers and local advertisers in Shreveport, Wichita Falls, and Brownsville.”

“We’re excited to extend the reach of Mavs basketball to fans in El Paso, furthering Sinclair’s commitment to providing local viewers with high-quality sports programming," said Rob Weisbord, COO and president of local media, Sinclair.

Additionally, newly rebranded TEGNA station KFAA Dallas-Ft. Worth (Ch. 29), which launches new programming on October 20, will broadcast all games not exclusively televised nationally – 70 or more in the first season – for free over-the-air, with 15 or more games simulcast on WFAA Dallas-Ft. Worth (Ch. 8). Games airing on KFAA in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market will also be available through the following providers: AT&T U-verse TV, Charter Spectrum, DIRECTV, DISH, Frontier Fiber Keller, Fubo, GEUS, Grande Communications, OneSource Communications and Optimum. Games will also be broadcast on TEGNA stations in Abilene (KXVA), Midland-Odessa (KWES), San Angelo (KIDY), Tyler (KYTX) and Waco (KCEN and KAGS).

WFAA and TEGNA are leading local and regional advertising and sponsorship sales for all local games.

Details on how to watch games can be found at mavs.com/broadcast. Viewers should check local listings for games available on cable and satellite providers’ systems. Fans can visit wfaa.com/mavs for information on how to purchase or set up an over-the-air antenna to watch games free over-the-air.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) serves local communities across the U.S. through trustworthy journalism, engaging content, and tools that help people navigate their daily lives. Through customized marketing solutions, we help businesses grow and thrive. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA reaches 100 million people every month across the web, mobile apps, streaming, and linear television. For more information, visit TEGNA.com.

About the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are a first-class global sports and entertainment organization providing memorable experiences for fans worldwide. The Mavs compete in the National Basketball Association as a member of the Western Conference and play at American Airlines Center under the direction of Coach Jason Kidd, General Manager Nico Harrison, CEO Cynt Marshall and Governor Patrick Dumont. Since the inaugural season in 1980-81, the Mavs have won five division titles, three conference championships and one NBA championship in 2011. In addition to on-court success, the Mavs are committed to making a difference in North Texas through community programs and the Mavs Foundation. For more information on Dallas Mavericks players, staff, stats and tickets, visit mavs.com.