Ontada Collaborates with Microsoft to Transform Unstructured Oncology Data with Azure OpenAI Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontada®, a McKesson business dedicated to oncology real-world data and evidence, clinical education, and point of care technologies, today announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to utilize Azure AI, including Azure OpenAI Service, to help efficiently process more than 150 million unstructured oncology document components. This collaboration will significantly improve the ability for Ontada to extract valuable clinical information. This effort, which utilizes the Batch API from Azure OpenAI Service, will allow for enhanced data quality, accuracy, and the construction of a richer view of the patient journey, ultimately strengthening the quality and rigor of important data that can help to inform and improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of oncology care.

"Our strategic collaboration with Microsoft enables us to extend the boundaries of artificial intelligence-driven oncology research by generating meaningful and actionable data at unprecedented scale and speed,” said Christine Davis, President, Ontada. “This innovative approach empowers us to deliver comprehensive and real-world data about the patient’s journey, and enhanced patient outcomes through personalized treatment.”

One of the challenges healthcare systems face today is that as much as 80% of vital data remains unstructured,1 with the data in the form of clinical notes, lab tests, medical images, sensor readings, genomics, and operational and financial data. Given the enormity of processing these data, an estimated 97% of this information goes unanalyzed or unused.2 The Ontada Data Science team has deployed Large Language Models (LLMs) targeting close to 100 critical oncology data elements across 39 cancer types.

“Our collaboration with Ontada is providing critical insights into the full capabilities of Microsoft Azure AI and its potential to exponentially increase their computing power and process this valuable data at scale,” said Tyler Bryson, Corporate Vice President, US Health & Public Sector Industries, Microsoft. “Working closely with the Ontada team, Azure AI has significantly improved Ontada’s ability to extract valuable data and clinical information quickly and efficiently. As we continue to evolve our cutting-edge technology, we look forward to working with Ontada to further enhance the quality of the real-world data they are able to generate.”

Ontada’s collaboration with Microsoft is an example of its continual investment in building a sustainable and scalable data platform for customers. Ontada’s ON.GenuityTM platform combines innovative AI with its sophisticated common data model to generate robust real-world data with clinical depth from its proprietary electronic health record, iKnowMed, across the entire patient journey.

About Ontada®

Ontada is an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, Ontada was founded on the core belief that precise insights – delivered exactly at the point of need – can save more patients’ lives. We connect the full patient journey by combining technologies used by The US Oncology Network and other community oncology providers with real-world data and research relied on by all top 15 global life sciences companies. Our work helps accelerate innovation and powers the future of cancer care. For more information, visit ontada.com.

About McKesson Oncology and Specialty Solutions

It’s an unprecedented time for patients living with cancer as life sciences companies race to create new, cutting-edge therapies. With cancer care becoming more targeted, providers, life sciences companies, and payers face a multitude of challenges and complexity in the development of new treatments and making them accessible to patients in need. At McKesson, our unmatched portfolio of oncology businesses and partners provide research, insights, technologies, and services that are helping to address these hurdles and improve cancer and specialty care.

McKesson is fueling discovery by helping patients participate in cutting-edge clinical trials closer to home through its joint venture with Sarah Cannon Research Institute .

. The US Oncology Network and McKesson Provider Solutions are advancing specialty care and high-quality cancer care in the communities where patients live by supporting the practices of thousands of independent, community-based providers.

®, a McKesson business dedicated to oncology, generates real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) and provides clinical education and point of care technologies to inform and improve cancer care. As one of the largest distributors of oncology and specialty medicines, we are ensuring medicines make their way to those who are counting on them.

And through CoverMyMeds, Biologics by McKesson, and GPO services, our work continues to help patients access, afford, and adhere to their medicines.

