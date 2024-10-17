Foot Locker Introduces New Storefronts Creator Platform Powered by impact.com

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform, today announced its powering of Foot Locker Storefronts, a platform that enables qualified influencers and content creators to work with the Foot Locker brand, a global leader in footwear and apparel retail as well as sneaker culture. The platform will allow qualified content creators and Foot Locker to work in tandem to engage with new and existing sneaker fanatics by offering a customized digital storefront intended for the creator’s United States audiences via their social media channels.

The Foot Locker Storefronts platform equips the Foot Locker brand to find best-fit creators, manage their engagements, and reward creators and influencers at scale, subject to the storefront program’s terms and conditions. Working with creators will allow the global sneaker retailer to engage authentically with their community of sneaker fans. Meanwhile, it will enable creators to monetize their social media feeds by giving them an opportunity to receive a commission, subject to the program’s applicable payout terms, on qualified sales they generate through their respective Foot Locker Storefront.

Through the platform, influencers can create custom, shoppable storefronts featuring Foot Locker products. For example, middle school teacher Andrew Dutton shares his favorite sneakers for the season with his approximately 300,000 followers.

"Leveraging the authenticity and cultural influence of creators is vital to engaging the consumers we serve at Foot Locker," said Holly Tedesco, VP, Marketing, NA at Foot Locker, Inc. "The Foot Locker Storefronts platform significantly expands our ambassador program, delivering the opportunity for value to the creator community, our brand partners, and sneaker enthusiasts. It redefines how consumers shop and discover our trend-driven, premium product assortment, by forging powerful partnerships with creators who shape sneaker culture and fashion trends.”

The platform is also designed to encourage commerce within the content experience. Creators can link their social media accounts to Foot Locker Storefronts and tag products they mention in their posts, giving their United States followers the opportunity to buy Foot Locker products, linked by the creators in their social feeds, from Foot Locker’s site directly, and creating the opportunity for the brand to generate revenue and for the creators to earn commission.

“Creators now influence trends and consumer buying decisions more than ever, as trust in traditional advertising continues its decline. Shoppers are turning to other trusted sources for reviews and advice, making it crucial for brands to leverage these partnerships to meet today’s buyers where they are,” said impact.com CEO, David A. Yovanno. “Foot Locker is a valuable partner, and we look forward to providing the technology and support for their creator strategy and engaging their creators and influencers in ways that help them make even more meaningful connections with their audiences.”

impact.com’s purpose-built technology powers customized, creator-guided shopping experiences for the world’s leading brands and is the foundation for companies’ modern creator and influencer strategy. This customized solution allows brands to significantly scale revenue growth by forging direct relationships with creators, enabling them to build customized storefronts and shoppable posts they promote to their audience.

To learn more about Foot Locker Storefronts, visit creator.footlocker.com. To learn more about what impact.com’s creator technology can do for your business, visit impact.com/creator.

About impact.com

impact.com is the world’s leading partnership management platform, enabling businesses to easily create, manage, and optimize all types of partnerships to effectively acquire customers. impact.com offers a unified platform that connects brands, publishers, and communities with award-winning products including Performance, for affiliate marketing, Creator, for influencer marketing, and Advocate, a customer referral solution. Customers increasingly trust third-party validation and seek recommendations from trusted sources before making a purchase. impact.com helps brands partner with affiliates, creators, content publishers, customer advocates, other businesses and more, who meet these consumers where they are with authentic commerce content, reviews and recommendations. impact.com supports over 225,000 active and productive partnerships for more than 4,000 of the world’s leading brands including Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Fanatics and Levi’s. Learn more at www.impact.com.