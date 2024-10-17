CareSource and Nomi Health Launch Innovative Partnership to Improve Healthcare Access and Outcomes

DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareSource, a non-profit health plan with over 2 million members, has selected Nomi Health to partner with it in launching a new comprehensive effort to help close gaps in healthcare access and outcomes for its Medicaid members across Ohio, Georgia, and Indiana. This collaboration aims to enhance access to essential healthcare services and improve overall health outcomes for people facing barriers to care.

"This partnership with Nomi Health represents a significant step forward in our mission to make every day healthier for our community members," said Misty Roberts, VP Quality & Performance Outcomes at CareSource. "By leveraging Nomi Health’s innovative technology and vast provider network, we're breaking down barriers to care and empowering our members to take control of their health."

Nexus by Nomi Health offers end-to-end support throughout every stage of the healthcare journey, from initial outreach to successful care delivery. This partnership will focus on key areas, including preventive well-care visits for kids and women's health, starting with post-partum care.

Key features of Nomi’s Nexus program include:

Access to a network of 900,000 providers nationwide

On-the-spot telehealth services for convenient care

Multi-channel engagement via SMS, email, and live agents

Comprehensive support for preventive care and women's health

Ongoing electronic medical records and claims-based performance tracking and analytics

"In today's healthcare environment, fragmented systems and limited provider access continue to widen care gaps, leading to poor outcomes and financial penalties due to suboptimal quality ratings," said Sara Ratner, Nomi Health President of Integrated Programs. "Nexus is our answer to these critical challenges, offering a seamless, efficient care journey that meets patients where they are."

CareSource will identify members across the three states who are believed to face significant care barriers and then Nomi Health will orchestrate end-to-end care, integrating member engagement, telehealth-led provider access, data analytics, and reporting. This approach enables members to quickly connect with healthcare providers, reducing delays and prioritizing their health needs. This removes typical limitations of traditional healthcare systems, allowing for more timely and effective care delivery.

The impact of this program extends beyond individual patient care. By improving HEDIS measures and Star Ratings, Nexus aims to enhance overall healthcare quality while reducing unnecessary costs. This approach aligns with the growing focus on value-based care models that prioritize access and health outcomes over volume.

As healthcare systems face ongoing challenges with access and coordination, programs like Nexus by Nomi Health demonstrate how targeted interventions can address systemic issues. By streamlining care coordination and utilizing data-driven insights, Nomi Health and CareSource are working to set a new standard for efficient, patient-centered healthcare delivery.

For more information about Nexus by Nomi Health and CareSource, visit www.nomihealth.com or caresource.com.

