Berry Fertility Partners With Pinnacle Fertility to Transform Fertility Care

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Fertility, a technology-driven, nationwide network of physician-led, patient-centric fertility clinics, announces its partnership with Berry Fertility, marking the first network to adopt Berry’s innovative fertility management app. This collaboration underscores Pinnacle’s commitment to being at the forefront of technology and delivering a concierge-level experience to patients seeking fertility care.

As part of Pinnacle’s broader strategy to enhance and elevate the patient experience, this integration of Berry’s software provides a transformative tool that will revolutionize care management. The Berry app uniquely offers patients personalized access to critical resources and educational materials, helping them navigate their unique fertility journeys. This partnership aligns with Pinnacle’s focus on adopting the latest techniques and tools to enrich patient care and deliver a highly customized experience.

Through this integration, patients across Pinnacle Fertility’s 40+ locations will benefit from the Berry Fertility app’s ability to tailor care management to their specific needs, while Pinnacle’s clinical teams will utilize Berry’s advanced provider software to streamline operations, reduce administrative tasks, and focus more on patient-centered care.

This partnership is set to address common challenges in fertility care. The demand for fertility treatments has increased over the last decade, but the number of providers has not, placing a strain on both patients and clinics. Now, combined with the overwhelming amount of paperwork, complicated medication instructions, and frequent visits, more than half of fertility patients in the U.S. switch clinics, typically for non-medical reasons.

Berry Fertility––launched in 2022 by a team of Google alumni with personal experience with fertility treatment––was created to tackle these problems, specifically intake and treatment management for both patients and clinics. Pinnacle becomes the most recent clinic to adopt Berry Fertility’s advanced tools, enhancing the patient experience and setting a new standard in personalized fertility care, which includes:

Personalized patient intake: To help streamline and personalize patient intake, Berry Fertility provides a patient intake assessment and portal to help Pinnacle Fertility understand each individual’s needs, provide them tailored resources and education, and reduce time to treatment.

Patient mobile app: Pinnacle Fertility patients receive free access to Berry Fertility’s patient mobile app, which includes access to essential treatment resources, including appointment reminders, medication information and dosage instructions, and educational content from clinical professionals in both written and video formats. The Berry app integrates directly with the most popular fertility EMRs for seamless synchronization and no additional work for clinical staff, thus automating routine tasks such as scheduling, paperwork, and administrative communication.

Custom AI tools: Pinnacle Fertility is also harnessing Berry Fertility’s AI and technology expertise in developing tailored solutions to address specific pain points. The first is a custom AI chat model designed to help Pinnacle Fertility's clinical staff enhance their text-based support to patients by providing suggestions based on previous interactions. As Pinnacle Fertility gains deeper insights into patient needs, the partnership will grow with additional features aimed at reducing patient friction and improving staff efficiency.

“The fertility industry is undergoing a massive transformation, with fertility clinics scaling up to meet patient demand, and a new generation of patients that expect a more modern set of personalized tools and access to quality education as they undergo what is a difficult, costly, and psychologically taxing procedure — I know because I went through it myself,” said Berry Fertility founder and CEO Irene Alvarado. “Berry Fertility was created to help both parties with many of the communication, technology, and educational issues that arise. We’re looking forward to bringing this to all of Pinnacle’s patients as part of their commitment to provide excellent patient care.”

Studies show that less than a third of registered nurses' time is spent with patients, with most dedicated to clerical tasks. In past partnerships, Berry Fertility saved nurses an average of three hours per day on these tasks.

"At Pinnacle Fertility, we are proud to be a leading network dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized care," said Beth Zoneraich, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility. "Partnering with Berry Fertility is one element of our broader strategy to elevate the fertility journey through cutting-edge technology and concierge-level, patient-first care. This collaboration enriches our ongoing mission to customize and enhance every patient's experience, ensuring their path to parenthood is supported in the most seamless and compassionate way possible."

About Berry Fertility

Berry Fertility is a comprehensive fertility management app for IVF, IUI, embryo transfer, and egg freezing. Launched in 2022 by a team of Google alumni, Berry Fertility streamlines fertility treatments for both patients and clinics. Through the app, patients benefit from a seamless onboarding process, digital scheduling, and access to vital resources. Clinics, meanwhile, can automate administrative tasks so providers can get back to patient care. Berry Fertility is part of Early Works, a product studio that incubates and launches tech-forward, customer-centric, and vertically-deep startups with a focus on applied AI solutions. For more information visit, berryfertility.com. For visual assets, visit this link.

About Pinnacle Fertility

Headquartered in Arizona, Pinnacle Fertility operates a nationwide network of 40+ clinics and 17 state of the art Embryology Laboratories. With 1,000+ employees, Pinnacle leads the industry’s research, technology, and innovation in fertility care. Dedicated to fulfilling dreams by building families, their expert physicians and services, including Pinnacle Egg Bank and Surrogacy, deliver best-in-class, personalized patient care. For more information, visit pinnaclefertility.com.