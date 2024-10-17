ICM and Elite Octane Successfully Commission FOT Oil Recovery™ System

COLWICH, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICM, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful startup and commissioning of its FOT Oil Recovery™ system at Elite Octane, LLC’s ethanol facility in Atlantic, Iowa. The plant became operational in 2018 and produces over 150 million gallons of ethanol per year. The recent installation of the FOT Oil Recovery™ system is exceeding anticipated oil recovery and performance targets.

Elite Octane was the first facility to install this technology as a standalone system, and it is now one of eight plants that have either installed it or are currently under construction, demonstrating its growing impact in the industry. The turnkey EPC agreement for the project was signed last year, and the FOT Oil Recovery™ system is now fully operational, delivering outstanding results. The technology maximizes distillers corn oil (DCO) recovery through improved separation, reducing fat content in the wet cake and enhancing plant efficiency.

Shaun Hubler, ICM’s director of technology commercialization, expressed his satisfaction with the project: “The results we are seeing with Elite Octane reflect our rigorous testing process. We conducted on-site trailer testing at more than 20 commercial facilities, a validation effort that sets a benchmark in the industry and demonstrates our commitment to excellence. This gives us confidence in our technology’s performance across different plants. We are proud of the outcomes and the positive impact this solution is bringing to our customers.”

Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of Elite Octane, shared his perspective on the decision to implement the FOT Oil Recovery™ system: “Elite Octane took a risk on being the first plant to install this standalone technology at full scale, but the on-site trailer testing showed promise. We had great confidence in our teams working collaboratively to elevate the industry’s ability to extract more corn oil. Elite Octane is now achieving extraction rates that exceed 1.35 pounds per bushel. The project execution went according to plan, and we look forward to the long-term benefits that FOT Oil Recovery™ will bring to our margin structure.”

ICM’s FOT Oil Recovery™ system utilizes a proprietary two-part separation process that integrates post-distillation, optimizing the feed to the evaporator and ensuring a drier cake. The resulting energy efficiency gains contribute to reduced operational costs and enhanced overall plant performance.

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kansas, with a regional office in Brazil, ICM provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 110 facilities globally with a combined annual production of approximately 8.8 billion gallons of ethanol and 25 million tons of distiller grains, ICM has become a world leader in biorefining technologies. For additional information, visit www.icminc.com.

About Elite Octane, LLC

Elite Octane, LLC is an ethanol production facility located in Atlantic, Iowa, operating since July 2018 and producing over 150 million gallons of ethanol per year. Its positive impact spans from increased cash corn and land values for local farmers to supporting an employment base of 53 jobs in the area. Additionally, the plant has made significant contributions to the Atlantic community, investing in housing, childcare, recreational facility upgrades, and the creation of a new community splash pad. To learn more, visit www.eliteoctane.net.