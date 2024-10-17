Ruoff Mortgage Partners With Calque to Revolutionize Home Financing With Buy-Before-You-Sell Programs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ruoff Mortgage, an industry-leading home financing company based in Indiana, has teamed up with Calque to launch two ‘buy-before-you-sell’ programs, The Trade-In Mortgage™ and the Contingency Buster. These solutions are designed to help homeowners transition into their next home with greater ease and flexibility by empowering homebuyers to make strong, non-contingent offers on their next home—without the pressure of selling their current residence first.

Ruoff Mortgage recognizes the challenges buyers face in today's competitive real estate market. With The Trade-In Mortgage, Ruoff now offers a solution that enables homebuyers to access their home equity upfront, allowing them to bid competitively and boost their chances of winning. Instead of worrying about the stress of two moves or waiting for their home to sell, buyers can now move into their next home and prepare their current property for sale afterward—all on their timeline.

“It is quite common that our customers are faced with challenges around selling their current home before they can purchase a new home,” said Clint Morgan, Chief Lending Officer at Ruoff Mortgage. “We have partnered with Calque to provide better options to those customers, including the ability to close immediately on a new home before putting their current home on the market.”

The Contingency Buster simplifies the home buying journey by eliminating the need for contingencies and giving buyers the financial advantage they need. With a guaranteed backup offer and access to their accumulated equity, homeowners can upgrade their living situation without the stress of timing their home sale perfectly.

“Ruoff Mortgage has been a trusted name in the industry for decades, and their dedication to client success aligns perfectly with our vision at Calque,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “Together, we’re changing the way people think about home financing by offering solutions that work for real people in real markets.”

About Ruoff Mortgage

Ruoff Mortgage, NMLS 141868, is a full-service mortgage company that has been serving homebuyers for 40 years. With a commitment to empowering both clients and employees, Ruoff helps individuals build wealth through real estate financing. Their focus goes beyond rates and fees, providing personalized solutions to help clients achieve their financial goals. Ruoff is known for its client-centered approach, emphasizing transparency, integrity, and customer service. To learn more, visit www.ruoff.com.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer Buy-Before-You-Sell mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Innovative mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ and Contingency Buster streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, use the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment and reduce their monthly payments, prep their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.