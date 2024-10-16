DoubleVerify Expands Invalid Traffic and Viewability Measurement to Spotify Video Ads, Continuing To Lead Industry in Independent Platform Measurement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform for digital media measurement, today announced a new integration with Spotify to authenticate media quality on the platform. This release enables advertisers to measure fraud/invalid traffic (IVT) and viewability on video campaigns delivered through Spotify’s self-serve advertising platform, Spotify Ads Manager.

“DoubleVerify is driven to ensure media spend is protected and performance is optimized anywhere marketers want to reach their audiences,” said Mark Zagorski, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleVerify. “By expanding our independent measurement coverage on Spotify, we empower advertisers to confidently measure and optimize the performance of their video campaigns on the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service.”

With this integration, advertisers on Spotify will benefit from:

Fraud Measurement : For advertising to perform, it must be seen by real people. DV detects comprehensive fraud and IVT – ranging from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

: For advertising to perform, it must be seen by real people. DV detects comprehensive fraud and IVT – ranging from hijacked devices to bot manipulation. Viewability Verification: DV provides comprehensive viewability verification, identifying whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen and its impact.

“It’s no secret that people come to Spotify to listen, but users are increasingly spending more time watching video on the platform, as we’ve seen a 44% YoY increase in video streams*. We're excited to expand our partnership with DoubleVerify, an industry leader in media quality and performance measurement,” said Chloe Wix, Global Director of Product Marketing at Spotify. “This new integration within Spotify Ads Manager will provide our advertisers with enhanced visibility into their Spotify video campaigns, ensuring greater transparency and effectiveness in reaching their target audiences.”

Brands using Spotify Ads Manager can unlock DV’s fraud and viewability insights across desktop and mobile in-app placements.

Advertisers can access measurement data and insights through DV PinnacleⓇ, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the performance of their Spotify ads campaigns.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, DV strengthens the digital advertising ecosystem, ensuring a fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media.

Source: Spotify First Party Data, Global, Q1 ‘24 vs Q1 ‘23