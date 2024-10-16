Dormie Network Launches $50,000 Matching Fundraiser to Support Red Cross Hurricane Relief Efforts

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and Milton, Dormie Network and Dormie Network Foundation are taking action to support recovery efforts. This fundraising campaign aims to double the impact of community donations by offering a matching program, where every dollar contributed will be matched by Dormie Network up to $50,000. This partnership with donors aims to raise a total of $100,000 for the American Red Cross, which is providing essential relief services to those in need across the Southeast.

As millions of Floridians struggle with the new damage from Hurricane Milton, the American Red Cross is tirelessly working in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Tennessee to provide shelter, food, water, relief supplies, and comfort to those still coping with the unimaginable destruction left behind by Hurricane Helene.

While Dormie Network’s Midwest and Eastern clubs—Dormie Club, Victoria National, Ballyhack, and Hidden Creek—experienced increased rainfall, none sustained major damage.

In a show of solidarity, Eric Harbauer, Director of Agronomy at Dormie Club, and his team have donated over 100 hay bales from a field outside the course to assist local North Carolina farmers recover flooded fields.

The Red Cross has been helping people since this onslaught of devastating weather began and will support people in the coming weeks and months. However, these back-to-back disasters require a team effort. The Red Cross relies on community partners and generous donors to ensure they can mobilize quickly when it matters most.

The community is invited to join Dormie Network and Dormie Network Foundation with the launch of a donation match program with all proceeds going to the Red Cross. Dormie Network will match each donation up to $50,000, dollar for dollar, for a total donation of $100,000 to the Red Cross. Individual donors’ support for those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton will have double the impact.

As a thank you from Dormie Network, a donation of $100 or more gives donors the chance to win a 2-day, 1-night Stay and Play at Dormie Club. The all-inclusive Stay and Play for four includes golf, lodging, food, beverage, and a forecaddie for the first round. Booking is subject to availability.

$100 donation = 1 entry

$500 donation = 5 entries

$1,000 donation = 10 entries

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; GrayBull Club in Maxwell, Nebraska; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers a premier experience where pure golf meets genuine hospitality. Learn more at DormieNetwork.com.

About Dormie Network Foundation

Dormie Network Foundation supports nonprofits through in-kind donations and direct cash grants and seeks to build long-term relationships with its nonprofit partners to help them raise the bar on fundraising opportunities. Learn more at DormieNetworkFoundation.org.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.