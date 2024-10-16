Carvana and Jimmie Johnson Select Sonoran Desert-Inspired Paint Scheme as Fan Contest Winner

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, has teamed up with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB to reveal the winning paint scheme from Carvana’s Fan Design Contest. In a tribute to the vibrant beauty of the Grand Canyon State, longtime fan Ben Moore designed a livery unlike any other for Johnson’s No. 84 Toyota.

“I’m thrilled with Ben’s extraordinary design. It beautifully captures the essence of the Phoenix landscape,” said Jimmie Johnson. “It’s a unique and stunning tribute, and I’m excited to hit the track with it!”

Moore’s design captures the vivid hues of a Sonoran sunrise—featuring purples, oranges, and yellows—and incorporates silhouettes of iconic desert landscapes, from Monument Valley’s sandstone formations to Arizona's signature saguaro cacti. The paint scheme will debut at the Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship on November 10.

“It’s been incredible to see the outpouring of entries and expression of artistic talent in this contest,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and Chief Brand Officer. “The winning design perfectly reflects the spirit of Arizona for Jimmie’s race in Phoenix.”

Fans can catch Johnson’s desert-themed paint scheme on the track on Sunday, November 10, as he races in the NASCAR season finale at Phoenix Raceway at 3 p.m. EST. For an exclusive first look at the new design and for highlights from the championship series, follow Carvana Racing on Instagram and X.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.