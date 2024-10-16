Everlaw and BDO USA Team Up for Litigation Support and Investigations

A new legal tech relationship forged: Everlaw announced a strategic relationship with BDO USA, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms. Together, BDO and Everlaw will help legal teams overcome challenges navigating a complex data landscape by enabling them to identify relevant facts swiftly and accurately. Joint clients will gain access to Everlaw's existing and new functionality – from machine learning to GenAI – with BDO’s guidance, helping revolutionize the way they work.

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced a strategic relationship with BDO USA, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, to bring the Everlaw platform to legal departments and law firms across the globe.

Together, BDO and Everlaw will help legal teams overcome challenges navigating a complex data landscape by enabling them to identify relevant facts swiftly and accurately. The powerful Everlaw platform leverages advanced analytics and GenAI to streamline the e-discovery process making it easier for legal teams to sift through vast amounts of data and uncover critical information efficiently. This aligns with BDO’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance data transparency, optimize costs, and reduce security risks for their clients.

BDO’s E-Discovery Managed Services team, which is part of BDO’s Forensic Technology practice, enables in-house legal departments and law firms by creating highly customized e-discovery programs focused on data transparency, cost optimization, and reducing security risks.

“Our clients depend on us to help them uncover relevant facts for litigation, regulatory, and compliance matters – separating the signal from the noise,” said Daniel Gold, Esq., Principal and Leader of the E-Discovery Managed Services team at BDO. “Everlaw is an ideal addition to our suite of tools, permitting BDO to efficiently tackle the toughest data challenges and deliver optimal outcomes for our clients."

BDO provides comprehensive support throughout every phase of litigation, from litigation support and dispute resolution to expert witness services. BDO assists law firms and corporate legal departments by helping clients uncover critical information to guide their litigation strategy. BDO’s Forensic Technology practice is composed of a diversified team that includes legal operations, e-discovery managed services, forensic collections, managed document review, data analytics, emerging data types, data breach review, and data privacy and governance.

“BDO’s focus on the legal industry’s best practices for digital transformation and compliance needs aligns perfectly with Everlaw’s commitment to technology innovation,” said AJ Shankar, founder and CEO, Everlaw. “Together, BDO and Everlaw will help legal clients deliver a forward-looking solution for their legal needs.”

BDO will facilitate the integration of Everlaw across legal teams, enhancing processes and building efficient workflows. Joint clients will gain access to Everlaw's existing and new functionality – from machine learning to GenAI – with BDO’s guidance, helping revolutionize the way they work.

About BDO USA

Our purpose is helping people thrive, every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for our people, our clients and our communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.