Forescout Sensors Now Operate on Keysight Hardware Streamlining Cybersecurity Deployments and Improving Visibility

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout, a global cybersecurity leader, is announcing the integration of Forescout sensors with select Keysight network visibility solutions, delivering a powerful solution for enhancing network security and operational efficiency. The integration of Forescout eyeInspect sensors with the Vision Series network packet brokers marks a significant advancement in network security and operational efficiency.

To learn more, register for the webinar on November 19.

As organizations increasingly rely on interconnected devices and complex network infrastructures, ensuring comprehensive visibility and robust security becomes paramount. This collaboration not only enhances the ability to monitor and protect critical assets but also simplifies deployment, making it easier for businesses to maintain a secure and resilient network environment.

“In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, our customers are now able to leverage the combined strengths of both Forescout and Keysight to achieve a higher level of security and operational excellence, safeguarding their digital transformation initiatives,” said Robert McNutt, SVP of Network Security, Forescout.

“The ability to seamlessly enable Forescout technology directly on our platforms speaks to our focus on making our customer and technology partnership ecosystem stronger together,” said Taran Singh, VP of Security Solutions, Keysight. “This integration supports the rapid expansion of security monitoring capabilities as enterprise networks scale, without customers having to invest in dedicated servers or expertise.”

The integration of Forescout’s eyeInspect sensors and Keysight’s network packet brokers has been successfully onboarded, and an early adopter release will be available in October 2024.

Key Benefits of the Forescout-Keysight Integration include:

Enhanced Visibility: Forescout's eyeInspect sensors provide deep packet inspection, allowing for comprehensive asset inventory and security audits of legacy OT devices. Keysight’s network taps and packet brokers feed data to these sensors, ensuring thorough monitoring even in areas where agents can’t be deployed.

Forescout's eyeInspect sensors provide deep packet inspection, allowing for comprehensive asset inventory and security audits of legacy OT devices. Keysight’s network taps and packet brokers feed data to these sensors, ensuring thorough monitoring even in areas where agents can’t be deployed. Improved Security: The combination of Forescout’s sensors and Keysight’s hardware helps secure IT, OT, IoT and IoMT deployments by providing a complete view of all data running on the OT infrastructure. This reduces blind spots and monitoring bottlenecks, significantly enhancing overall security.

The combination of Forescout’s sensors and Keysight’s hardware helps secure IT, OT, IoT and IoMT deployments by providing a complete view of all data running on the OT infrastructure. This reduces blind spots and monitoring bottlenecks, significantly enhancing overall security. Seamless Deployment: Forescout’s eyeInspect sensors can process and provide deep packet inspection (DPI) directly on Keysight packet brokers, enabling a seamless workflow for customers and reducing hardware requirements.

Forescout’s eyeInspect sensors can process and provide deep packet inspection (DPI) directly on Keysight packet brokers, enabling a seamless workflow for customers and reducing hardware requirements. Extendable Design: The combined solution works together with Forescout’s portfolio of products, including either as physical or virtual appliances, making it adaptable to various network environments. This flexibility ensures that the solution can scale according to the needs of the organization.

The combined solution works together with Forescout’s portfolio of products, including either as physical or virtual appliances, making it adaptable to various network environments. This flexibility ensures that the solution can scale according to the needs of the organization. Comprehensive Monitoring: The joint solution allows for passive monitoring and analysis of network traffic, providing rich data visualization and compliance verification. This helps in maintaining a robust security posture across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT devices.

To learn more about the Forescout-Keysight partnership, visit https://www.forescout.com/partners/hardware-technology-partners/.

About Forescout

The Forescout cybersecurity platform provides complete asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises have trusted Forescout as their foundation to manage cyber risk, ensure compliance, and mitigate threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration across more than 100 full-featured security and IT product integrations, Forescout makes every cybersecurity investment more effective.

Forescout Research – Vedere Labs is the industry leader in device intelligence, curating unique and proprietary threat intelligence that powers Forescout’s platform.