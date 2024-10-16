Sierra Space Advances Off-World Infrastructure and Sustainability with NASA-Awarded Trash Compaction and Processing System

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company and defense tech prime that is Building a Platform in Space to Benefit Life on Earth®, announced today a NASA contract to develop a Trash Compaction and Processing System (TCPS) and test it aboard the International Space Station in late-2026.

The technology may be critical for the success of future space exploration and is being developed to handle waste management, stowage, and water reclamation for long-duration missions, including crewed missions to the Moon and Mars. The TCPS could effectively reduce the volume of trash generated by astronauts and recover nearly all water entrained in the trash for further use.

Current primary waste systems in space cannot reclaim water or effectively reduce the volume of trash in a manner necessary for long-term space travel. The TCPS is being developed to recover nearly all the water from the trash for additional use. This capability may be vital not only for deep space exploration but also for commercial orbital facilities or extraterrestrial bases. As a stand-alone system, TCPS only requires access to power, data, and air-cooling interfaces and it provides a simple user interface to facilitate crew interactions.

“Space travel requires the highly efficient use of material and equipment. Waste management is critically important, especially for long duration missions,” said Sierra Space CEO, Tom Vice. “We’re addressing this challenge through technological innovation and commitment to sustainability in every facet of space operations. Efficient, sustainable, and innovative waste disposal is essential for the success of crewed space exploration.”

The TCPS includes an innovative Catalytic Oxidizer (CatOx) that processes volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other gaseous byproducts to maintain a safe and sterile environment in space habitats. Catalytic oxidation is a more energy-efficient and safer alternative to traditional VOC removal methods. This same CatOx technology is also employed in Sierra Space’s Environmental Controls and Life Support Systems (ECLSS). The TCPS technology compacts astronaut trash into solid square tiles that are easy to store, safe to handle, and capable of providing additional radiation protection. The system is designed to recover nearly all water from the trash for recycling, and the CatOx removes any noxious or harmful contaminants for crew safety.

Sierra Space completed the initial phase of the TCPS effort in January – a detailed system design and review – and presented the TCPS design to NASA for Critical Design Review. Sierra Space is now finalizing the fabrication, integration, and checkout of the TCPS Ground Unit, which will be used for ground testing in ongoing system evaluations. This new NASA award is for the build of a Flight Unit that will be launched and tested in orbit aboard the space station, where Sierra Space plans to support the operation and testing of the TCPS.

The TCPS contract began with Phase A, commencing in May 2019, in which Sierra Space developed a prototype. The current Phase B TCPS effort began in August 2022 and will proceed through testing aboard the space station into 2026 and beyond.

About Sierra Space

Sierra Space is a leading commercial space company at the forefront of innovation and the commercialization of space in the Orbital Age®, building an end-to-end business and technology platform in space to benefit life on Earth. With more than 30 years and 500 missions of space flight heritage, the company is reinventing both space transportation with Dream Chaser®, the world’s only commercial spaceplane, and the future of space destinations with the company’s inflatable and expandable space station technology. Using commercial business models, the company is also delivering orbital services to commercial, DoD and national security organizations, expanding production capacity to meet the needs of constellation programs. In addition, Sierra Space builds a host of systems and subsystems across solar power, mechanics and motion control, environmental control, life support, propulsion and thermal control, offering myriad space-as-a-service solutions for the new space economy.