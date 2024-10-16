Ambac Shareholders Approve Sale of Legacy Financial Guarantee Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac”) (NYSE: AMBC), an insurance holding company, announced that at the special meeting of shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held earlier today, its shareholders voted to approve the proposed purchase agreement under which funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. will acquire its legacy financial guarantee businesses, Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac Assurance UK Limited (the “Sale” proposal).

“ We are pleased to reach this important milestone towards the completion of the Sale and thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support,” Ambac President and Chief Executive Officer Claude LeBlanc said. “ The Sale represents a meaningful step in a robust and thorough process to maximize the value of our legacy financial guarantee insurance business and enable us to achieve our strategy to transform Ambac into a specialty property and casualty insurance platform. We look forward to finalizing the transaction upon regulatory approval.”

Based on the final vote count from today’s Special Meeting, Ambac received the requisite approval from holders of a majority of the total outstanding shares of its common stock as of the record date, with approximately 95% of the votes cast approving the Sale proposal. Ambac will file the final vote results, as certified by the independent inspector of election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 or first quarter of 2025, subject to receiving U.S. and U.K. regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP provided legal counsel to Ambac.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac”) is an insurance holding company headquartered in New York City. Ambac’s core business is a growing specialty P&C distribution and underwriting platform. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical, and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this Press Release, we have included statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “may,” or the negative of those expressions or verbs, identify forward-looking statements. We caution readers that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future events, which may by their nature be inherently uncertain and some of which may be outside our control. These statements may relate to plans and objectives with respect to the future, among other things which may change. We are alerting you to the possibility that our actual results may differ, possibly materially, from the expected objectives or anticipated results that may be suggested, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, those discussed under “Risk Factors” in our most recent SEC filed quarterly or annual report.

Any or all of management’s forward-looking statements here or in other publications may turn out to be incorrect and are based on management’s current belief or opinions. Ambac’s and its subsidiaries’ (collectively, “Company”) actual results may vary materially, and there are no guarantees about the performance of Ambac’s securities. 