Organik Kimya Teams Up With FourKites to Enhance Customer Satisfaction While Reducing Supply Chain Delays and Costs

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading real-time supply chain visibility platform FourKites® today announced it has been chosen by chemical manufacturer Organik Kimya to provide supply chain visibility for its global shipments.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward for Organik Kimya’s mission to optimize its logistics and transportation processes, enhancing its capabilities to gain a real-time, end-to-end view of the supply chain. By focusing on this improvement, the company aims to boost operational efficiency, reduce costs, and better manage delays, which will ultimately enhance customer service.

FourKites’ solution is already providing Organik Kimya’s teams with more accurate ETAs (estimated time of arrivals) of its shipments and orders. Additionally, they can see risks before they impact deliveries at every point along the company's global supply chain. As a result, they are making more agile and data-driven decisions.

“After evaluating various visibility solutions, FourKites stood out due to its advanced data analytics, dynamic and predictive ETAs, as well as its proven track record serving other chemical companies,” explains Eren Ozturk, Senior Foreign Trade Manager at Organik Kimya.

Türkiye-based Organik Kimya is a global leader in chemical production with a focus on polymer emulsions and specialty chemicals. The company will track 15,000 global inbound and outbound shipments from its factories in Rotterdam and Istanbul via ocean, road and rail with FourKites.

“We’re delighted that Organik Kimya is already seeing a marked improvement in efficiency and transparency of their shipping processes,” said Marc Boileau, Managing Director of FourKites EMEA and APAC. “Real-time shipment insights will empower Organik Kimya to proactively mitigate potential delays, deliver exceptional customer service, and continually optimize its operational workflows using data from the FourKites platform.”

Organik Kimya’s collaboration with FourKites aligns with its broader initiatives on digitalization and sustainability. This includes the company’s goal of creating a more efficient and sustainable supply chain.

“In addition to significant improvements in delivery performance and customer satisfaction, we are now able to track and measure our carbon emissions more precisely,” continued Ozturk. “The built-in sustainability features of FourKites’ platform help us monitor and reduce our carbon footprint, supporting our environmental goals and helping us contribute to our customers’ decarbonisation plans.”

About FourKites

Leading global supply chain visibility platform FourKites® empowers business leaders with comprehensive visibility into transportation, yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3.2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,600 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.