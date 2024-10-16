Victor Capital Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II at $310 Million in Commitments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victor Capital Partners (“Victor Capital” or the “Firm”), a leading middle market private equity firm that partners with branded businesses in the specialty consumer, industrial technology, and business services sectors, today announced the successful closing of its oversubscribed Victor Capital Partners Fund II, L.P. (“Fund II”).

With capital commitments of $310 million, Fund II exceeded its fundraising targets based on strong support from both existing and new investors including a diverse group of institutional limited partners. Led by experienced partners Douglas Korn, David Affinito, and Matthew McLain, Fund II will focus on leveraging Victor Capital’s disciplined, all-weather strategy of investing in fundamentally strong lower middle market businesses that possess defensive characteristics and the potential to unlock significant value regardless of the market cycle. The Firm, with its substantial institutional backing, is seeking to deploy roughly $25 million to $100 million of equity capital per transaction.

“There are so many great branded businesses across the lower middle market at inflection points in their lifecycles that we believe would benefit from the right strategic partner to help accelerate their growth trajectories,” said Doug Korn, Founder and Managing Partner. “Our mission is to identify and collaborate with exceptional management teams, forming powerful partnerships to help them build businesses that are not only bigger and more profitable, but stronger, more resilient, and fundamentally more valuable. We are grateful for the confidence our investors continue to place in us to execute our investment strategy on their behalf and will continually strive to achieve shared long-term success.”

Victor Capital completed its first investment in Fund II earlier this year, with its January 2024 acquisition of The Coats Company, a 76-year-old Nashville-based manufacturer and distributor of Coats-branded wheel service, alignment, inspection, lift and shop productivity equipment and services from Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT).

