Walmart Business Works with Fiserv to Bring Clover to Business and Nonprofit Customers

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart Business announced today the ability for customers to access solutions from Clover, a leading business management platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) from Fiserv, a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. This new service offering is part of Walmart Business's ongoing commitment to helping businesses and nonprofit organizations save time, money and hassle by providing access to the products and essential services they need to operate effectively and efficiently.

Creating operational efficiencies is critical to any organization's ability to scale. Walmart Business is providing its customers with easy access to Clover's business management solutions that are designed to help business owners and operators streamline daily tasks, including sales reporting and cash flow management, so they can focus more of their time and energy on serving their customers. Clover delivers fully integrated solutions built to meet the unique needs of SMBs across industries – from retailers and restaurants to service-based businesses.

“We continue to expand how we serve organizational customers by listening to and learning from businesses and nonprofits about their unique needs and how we can best meet those needs," said Ashley Hubka, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart Business. “Offering Clover solutions is a testament to our goal of providing customers with the products, tools and services they want and need to effectively streamline their operations.”

“Fiserv shares Walmart’s commitment to working closely with small business owners to enable their success,” said Kevin Race, SVP and GM of Direct and Strategic Partnerships at Fiserv. “This broadens our unparalleled distribution network and will provide more small business owners with access to Clover technology that can help them adapt and grow.”

Clover is a complete business management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®.

To celebrate the launch of the new offering, Walmart Business customers can take advantage of a $500 rebate* with the purchase of Clover Flex, Mini, Station Solo or Station Duo, and receive a $100 Walmart eGift Card** with the creation of a new merchant services account.

Learn more at walmartbusiness.clover.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 9 of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

*Promotional offer valid from October 1, 2024, through January 31, 2025. This offer is available for qualified customers who have not had a merchant services account processed by First Data Merchant Services LLC within six months. New accounts are subject to standard credit approval and underwriting requirements. Offer is valid for one $500 rebate for a Clover Flex, Mini, Station Solo, Station Duo point-of-sale hardware device purchase —or— Offer is valid for one $500 rebate for a Clover Flex, Mini, Station Solo, Station Duo point-of-sale hardware device subscription. The offer does not include the Clover Go or Clover Compact devices. The rebate will be applied to the merchant’s deposit account as follows: the $500 rebate will be initiated within approximately 60 days after the account begins processing transactions. To be eligible for the purchase rebate, the merchant must (1) purchase a Clover Flex, Mini, Station Solo, Station Duo point-of-sale hardware device; (2) must be credit approved between 10/1/24 and 1/31/25; (3) sign a merchant processing agreement; and (4) activate account within 30 days from approval date. To be eligible for the subscription rebate, merchant must (1) subscribe for a Clover Flex, Mini, Station Solo, Station Duo or Kiosk point-of-sale hardware device; (2) sign up for 36- or 48-month subscription term; (3) must be credit approved between 10/1/24 and 1/31/25; (4) sign a merchant processing agreement; and (5) activate account within 30 days from approval date. Additional fees apply to certain Clover apps’ software components, services and activated accounts, and are not included in the monthly subscription fee. Additional fees related to the hardware subscription may apply. All terms and conditions apply, including, without limitation, all applicable early termination fees and monthly minimums. Only one offer per eligible business tax ID. Eligibility is subject to review and determination by First Data Merchant Services LLC in its sole discretion. Offer not valid with any other offer and subject to change without notice. Terms and conditions apply.

**Offer valid for new First Data Merchant Services LLC customers only. Offer requires new enrollment in First Data Merchant Services LLC payment processing and an active merchant processing account. Certain restrictions and exclusions apply. Merchant account is subject to credit approval. Offer subject to change without notice. New merchant account is subject to credit approval and requires entering into a merchant processing agreement. The Walmart eGift card has a maximum value of $100 and is sent through email within 7–10 business days after merchant activates its account. Rates are valid for Walmart Business members only. First Data Merchant Services LLC is solely responsible for the promotion and fulfillment of the Walmart eGift Card.