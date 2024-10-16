Lyra Health Joins The Alight Partner Network To Expand Access to Workforce Mental Health

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyra Health, the leading provider of innovative Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers and health plans, announced today its inclusion in the Alight Partner Network. This collaboration with Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, enables employers to deliver a broader array of benefits to employees and their families.

Integrated Solution to Support Workforce Mental Health

The Alight Partner Network is an ecosystem of solutions designed to help organizations provide a wider range of benefits to their employees and their families. These solutions are available to customers using a unified platform for benefits across health, wealth, wellbeing and absence management. Together, Lyra and Alight will provide employers an integrated solution including:

Seamless integration for improved employee experiences: With Lyra and Alight, employers can offer their workforce seamless access via Single Sign-On (SSO) to Lyra’s evidence-based mental health care and resources, from wellness and preventive care to support for the most severe conditions — all within the Alight Worklife ® platform. Members will also gain access to personalized messaging to help guide them to appropriate well-being resources.

Enhanced administrative support: Through this partnership, Lyra and Alight can provide customers with enhanced implementation support including automated eligibility file management and insights to better support members seeking care. With these insights, employers can monitor wellness trends, and leverage Lyra's offerings to provide employees with tailored mental health support.

Increased cost savings and reduced healthcare spend for employers: Together, Lyra and Alight will provide an integrated solution, ensuring employees receive the right resources at the right time to support utilization, which helps drive ROI for employers. A recent study found that Lyra mental health care delivers significant net health care savings, with every dollar invested in Lyra returning more than $3 in savings. A leading Fortune 500 employer saved $4,138 per member who used Lyra on their health plan, driven by significant net savings in medical and prescription health plan claims costs.

"Our organization recognizes that the well-being of our global workforce is paramount to our long term success," said Rob Paczkowski, senior director, global benefits, eBay Inc. "Working with Lyra has helped us support our employees with every aspect of their mental health from delivering care and services to offering upstream solutions that help identify and address psychosocial risk factors in the workplace—such as low job control and work overload—before they escalate. With Lyra and Alight we look forward to making it even easier for our global workforce to access mental health support when and where they need it."

“Today’s workforce is actively seeking robust mental health support, prompting employers to enhance their benefit offerings with wellbeing resources that meet the unique needs of employees and their loved ones,” said Missy Van Brocklin, Vice President of Partners at Alight. “As part of our partner network, Lyra Health provides high-quality mental health support and wellbeing resources that are critical to helping workers live fulfilling lives while also helping employers better serve employees.”

“Research shows that untreated mental health conditions can lead to significant productivity losses, absenteeism, and increased costs for employers. Lyra supports more than 2,500 organizations around the world that have invested in the mental health of their people as a core component of their employee benefits strategy,” said Sean McBride, chief customer officer, Lyra Health. “We’re excited to partner with Alight to expand access to life-changing mental health and significantly improve the well-being of employees and their families.”

Increasing Access to Mental Health Care for Every Person and Every Need

Lyra offers personalized mental health support for every member, including kids of all ages, teens, adults, couples, and families. Lyra’s exclusive network of mental health care providers offers members a first appointment within 24 hours. Additionally, through Lyra Complex Care, members with high-acuity needs can get matched with the right level of evidence-based care—whether that’s integrated care programs for substance use disorder, suicidality, PTSD and more, or higher levels of care such as intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, residential treatment, or detox—through trusted Lyra Facility Partners.

Lyra’s commitment to culturally responsive, evidenced-based treatments leads to meaningful, measurable results for members and employers. With 16 published peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the company’s mental health care and support, Lyra is the only mental health provider to demonstrate equitable mental health outcomes across race and ethnicity.

In addition to therapy, coaching and medication management solutions, Lyra empowers individuals and teams with an extensive library of on-demand mental health courses, engaging video microlearning modules, interactive exercises, and knowledge assessments designed to teach valuable skills to support organizational well-being and effectively address mental health challenges at work and in daily life.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of Workforce Mental Health benefits, available to more than 17 million people globally. Lyra is transforming access to life-changing mental health care using AI-powered provider matching, personalized support, and a digital platform to deliver evidence-based support for individuals and teams. Lyra quickly connects members to the largest dedicated global network of evidenced-based mental health providers and well-being tools, to address every mental health need and deliver outstanding positive outcomes that are equitable across diverse racial and ethnic groups. Extensive peer-reviewed published research confirms Lyra’s transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast and generates a 26% reduction in overall health care claims costs for participants annually. For more information about Lyra Health’s Workforce Mental Health benefits for employers, visit lyrahealth.com.

About Alight Solutions

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider for many of the world’s largest organizations and over 35 million people and dependents. Through the administration of employee benefits, Alight helps clients gain a benefits advantage while building a healthy and financially secure workforce by unifying the benefits ecosystem across health, wealth, wellbeing, absence management and navigation. Our Alight Worklife® platform empowers employers to gain a deeper understanding of their workforce and engage them throughout life’s most important moments with personalized benefits management and data-driven insights, leading to increased employee wellbeing, engagement and productivity. Learn more about the Alight Benefits Advantage™ at alight.com.