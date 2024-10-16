Strategic Partnership Between Matica Bio and Mongoose Bio to Accelerate TCR-T Cell Therapy Development

COLLEGE STATION, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matica Biotechnology, a leading Texas-based viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced a strategic partnership with the innovative biotech company, Mongoose Bio. This partnership is focused on the full development and production of lentivirus for Mongoose Bio's T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) pipeline for cancer treatment.

Under the terms of the agreement, Matica Bio will provide comprehensive services, including process development, analytical method development, and the manufacturing of non-clinical and clinical materials of the viral vector. The produced lentivirus vector will be used as an intermediate product in the manufacturing of the final TCR-T cell therapy.

This partnership holds significant meaning for Matica Bio, as it highlights Matica Bio’s role as a key CDMO player in Texas. By forming collaborative models with local biotech companies, hospitals, and institutions, Matica Bio is cementing its position as a leading partner in the region’s growing bio-ecosystem. Its strategic location further enhances opportunities for partnerships with innovative biotech companies in the growing Texas biocluster.

"We are honored to collaborate with a team that shares our dedication to improving patient outcomes and advancing the frontiers of cancer treatment," said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio.

“We are pleased to be working with Matica Bio on viral vector manufacturing to advance our novel TCR-T therapies into the clinic,” said Neil Warma, President and CEO of Mongoose Bio. “Our novel technology is based on over 20 years of research and development expertise and an extensive patent portfolio. It is particularly meaningful to collaborate with leading CDMOs, like Matica Bio, hospitals, and development companies in our goal of conducting global clinical trials to bring our cancer treatments to patients worldwide.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the development of TCR-T cell therapies and reflects the strength of Texas’s growing biotech ecosystem.

Profile of Matica Bio

Matica Biotechnology, Inc. (Matica Bio) is a CDMO specializing in fully integrated viral vector manufacturing. The industry-leading experts at our state-of-the-art facility in Texas, deliver breakthrough therapies rapidly and safely through innovative manufacturing solutions. To learn more about Matica Bio, Please visit www.maticabio.com.

About Mongoose Bio, Inc.

Mongoose Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for solid cancers. Mongoose Bio uses a combination of proprietary methodologies including a Immunopeptidome Discovery Platform (IDP) and Epigenetic T Cell Reprogramming (ECMR) to develop next-generation adoptive TCR-T cell therapies. More information can be found at www.mongoosebio.com.