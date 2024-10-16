Zafin Strengthens Collaboration with Microsoft, Advancing Bank Modernization with Azure AI

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zafin, a global provider of SaaS core modernization and transformation solutions for banks, announced today the extension of its worldwide strategic collaboration with Microsoft. This extension advances Zafin’s technological capabilities, continuing to position the company as a major player in core banking modernization and innovation, running on Microsoft Azure. The agreement capitalizes on Azure economies of scale to enhance benefits to banks and integrates Azure AI capabilities, powering innovation and transformation in one of the world’s largest industries.

Charbel Safadi, CEO of Zafin, stated: “Zafin has collaborated with Microsoft to transform the banking landscape, enabling banks to simplify and accelerate modernization by innovating on products and propositions. We are expanding our successful relationship to help banks harness the power of our cloud-native SaaS to deliver personalized, real-time financial solutions to their customers.”

Top global banks rely on Zafin’s advanced SaaS platform and Microsoft Azure AI tools to drive core modernization initiatives and stay ahead of the competition. With a future-forward platform, Zafin empowers banks to transcend traditional product proposition models, anticipate customer needs, and adapt to regulatory changes - positioning them as leaders in proposition and pricing innovation and future-ready.

“Microsoft values our ongoing collaboration with Zafin as we help the financial services industry unlock and accelerate new opportunities in the era of AI,” said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft. “By continuing to advance our combined technological and industry capabilities, we look forward to empowering banks with scalable solutions to quickly adapt to market shifts and customer needs.”

This year has been monumental for Zafin, as the company received the 2024 Microsoft ISV Innovation—Americas Partner of the Year Award and became the first financial services industry ISV partner in the Americas to obtain the Microsoft Financial Services Industry AI Certification. These honors validate the advanced capabilities of Zafin's platform and its use of Microsoft Azure and Azure AI technologies to drive digital transformation and modernization for banks.

About Zafin

Founded in 2002, Zafin is a global provider of SaaS solutions for core banking modernization and transformation. Our award-winning platform enables banks to innovate their business models while modernizing their technology, ensuring transparency and fairness for banks and their customers. By enhancing operational efficiency, boosting revenue, and improving customer experiences, Zafin empowers financial institutions to achieve their strategic goals.

Zafin is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a presence spanning offices and customers worldwide, including major banks like ING, CIBC, HSBC, Wells Fargo, Navy Federal Credit Union, PNC, and ANZ.

