Xsight Labs Picks Larch Networks as a Center of Excellence for Hardened SONiC

SAN JOSE, Calif. & TEL-AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Larch Networks, a switching software design house, a member of SONiC Foundation, and an OEM vendor of Campus, Enterprise and Data Center switches was chosen as a Center of Excellence by Xsight Labs, an innovative chip manufacturer set to disrupt Enterprise, Hyper-scaler cloud and AI Factory networking. In this engagement, the two companies will focus on expanding and promoting their hardened SONiC-based offering, addressing more use cases and meeting the demand of a wider range of customers. SONiC is a popular open-source network operating system (NOS) that has already been integrated into a slew of platforms and a variety of merchant silicon chipsets.

Combining their expertise, both companies will gain a new advantage by offering SONiC over Xsight Labs’ advanced SDN connectivity platform comprised of both SDN Switch and SDN DPU platforms, together with the agile hardened NOS development expertise provided by Larch Networks.

Since open-sourced SONiC has become the de facto standard for L2/L3 data center networking, Larch has supported many customers and silicon manufacturers. Larch’s expertise is rooted in high-end data center networking, and over the years it has steadily expanded toward additional use cases. Larch has recently focused on AI networking. Both companies foresee a growth in demand for hyper-scaler-grade networking solutions for wider use cases, including AI, Edge and traditional cloud IaaS networking solutions.

Xsight Labs offers two product lines that Larch will support on all of the Xsight Labs’ chip generations and many ASIC device derivatives. The first is an Ethernet switch product line and the second is an 800G SDN Data Processing Unit (DPU). The X-Series is a high-efficiency, massively scalable AI Ethernet switch platform and gracefully bookends with a new class of AI and Edge-ready SDN DPU called the Xsight Labs E-Series. The X2 is sampling today and is available in a wide range of SKUs including 3.2T, 6.4T, 8.0T, 9.6T and 12.8T derivatives, all employ 25/50/100G SerDes options and are fabricated in the TSMC n5 process. Xsight Labs’ AI switch platform enables superior TCO (lowest CAPEX and OPEX) over other traditional merchant switch alternatives. The E1 is a new class of AI-ready SDN DPUs available in two chip SKUs to fit next-generation power and performance points targeting Next Generation Edge, Traditional Cloud, or the largest AI factories.

As a Center of Excellence for Xsight Labs’ X-series and E-series silicon platforms, Larch is planning software support from bare metal to a full software stack level of integration. Currently, Larch is offering SAI and a hardened SONiC distribution enabling competitive feature velocity for the Xsight Labs rapidly growing Switch and DPU community. This will enable an efficient joint effort for addressing the networking requirements of emerging vertical networking markets including next-generation Edge AI, Enterprise data centers and large AI factories.

“Honing our skills in mastering NOS development for a decade and a half, we at Larch Networks see a great potential in promoting hardened, secure and fully ruggedized solutions that are SONiC based,” says Alexander Cheskis, CEO and co-founder of Larch Networks. “Xsight Labs offers unique capabilities in its chipsets, and we welcome this opportunity to get to the market with this new Xsight Labs SDN offering.”

“I have been successfully working with Larch Networks for over fourteen years. They are an excellent and reliable engineering team that has always delivered on time and with the highest professional quality. We are excited to award Larch the Center of Excellence rating here at Xsight Labs,” said Ted Weatherford, VP, Business Development & Strategic Marketing, Xsight Labs.

About Larch Networks:

Larch Networks, a burgeoning leader in access switches, campus switches and enterprise switches, is a distinguished partner of silicon providers and enjoys direct access to cutting-edge hardware and software resources. Renowned for its network operating systems integrations, such as ROS and SONiC and for its open-source integration expertise, Larch Networks manufactures over 50 diverse SKUs of access, aggregation, and data center switches. By blending innovation with extensive industry knowledge, Larch Networks delivers solutions to enhance network performance and reliability and is setting new standards in the networking landscape. Visit https://larch-networks.com.

About Xsight Labs:

Xsight Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that enables end-to-end connectivity for AI factories and traditional hyperscale and Enterprise data centers. Xsight Labs’ technology delivers exponential bandwidth growth and unmatched versatility while lowering power and total cost of ownership. Founded in 2017, Xsight Labs is headquartered in Kiryat Gat, Israel with additional offices in Tel-Aviv and Haifa, and international offices in Yerevan, Armenia, as well as in Boston, Raleigh, and San Jose in the United States. For additional information, visit www.xsightlabs.com.

Xsight Labs Contact: sales@xsightlabs.com

“Leading the AI Era with Standards Based Ethernet Connectivity.” Visit https://xsightlabs.com/.